The McDowell Titans boys soccer team put together a solid performance in Monday night’s season opener tying the North Carolina School of Math and Science-Morganton 2-2.

For a team that’s starting lineup consists of more sophomores and freshmen than upper classmen, Monday’s outing shows some promise.

“We started out slowly but I was really proud of how we played, especially in the second half,” said McDowell head coach Derek Poteat. “it was a little disappointing that we ended up in a tie but there were a lot of good to come out of this.”

Andrew Lord put NCSSM-Morganton in front 1-0 in the fifth minute of the match. Lord intercepted a pass in the McDowell backfield, broke through and got around Titan goal keeper Andrew Jones tapping the ball in.

McDowell tied the match with a goal from Emanuel Bustos at minute-31 off a beautiful open field assist from Aaron Otero. Then less than 10 minutes into the second half Angel Guardian was setup on a nice goal. It started with a throw-in from Alejandro Juarez-Hurtado who got the ball to Sebastian Trujillo. He made the pass to Guardian who knocked it in giving the Titans its first lead of the season at 2-1.

Even ahead for the majority of the second half the Dragons didn’t give up. They have several opportunities to pull back even, A Lawson Taylor goal on a header off a keeper save was waved off by the official at the 74-minute juncture as he was called offsides, that would have tied it. Unfortunately NCSSM-Morganton continued to get chances and they broke through as Judson Ohmstead on a breakaway slapping the ball past Jones with 12-seconds left in regulation.

McDowell held a 15-11 shots advantage on Monday night with Jones recording a half-dozen keeper saves.

The Titans will continue a three-game home stand on Wednesday hosting Madison (6:30 p.m. varsity start). Coach Poteat believes the quick turnaround is a good thing for his group.

“We’re looking forward to getting back out there on Wednesday. We will tweak a few things and get ready to get back out here.”

The home stand concludes on Thursday against R-S Central with a 6 p.m. scheduled start time.