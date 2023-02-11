So far this season the McDowell Lady Titans have not been able to break through with a victory over the upper echelon of the Mountain Athletic Conference. One thing is for sure, it’s definitely not because of a lack of effort.

McDowell on its senior night fought to the last horn before eventually falling to the AC Reynolds Lady Rockets 59-50 at Titan Gymnasium on Friday.

After winning just one league game last season the Lady Titans have made significant improvement in 2023 finishing with a 6-6 mark in the MAC 4A/3A and a fourth-place finish. McDowell coach Zack McCartha credits this year’s senior class for helping to change the culture of the program.

“I can’t thank enough the seniors we have this year that have been a part of these the past two seasons. Their leadership and commitment is rubbing off onto our younger players. That I feel is a big reason why we are heading in the right direction.”

AC Reynolds jumped out to a 21-10 lead Friday night and had all the momentum going during the entire first half, but was never able to fully separate themselves. Down 35-26 at the break McDowell rallied in the third winning the quarter by a 22-10 margin erasing a double-figure deficit. Taking its first lead of the night with 38 seconds left, Kensly Stewart drained a transition three-pointer from he left wing putting the Lady Titans in front 46-45. After getting a stop on the other end, Kirstin Kemper scored on a drive down the right side to extend the lead out to three points.

The score remained at 48-45 going into he fourth when Reynolds answered with seven unanswered points. Jenna Barnes made it a one-point game with two made free throws 45 seconds into the fourth.

Peyton Harvey then regained the lead with a made basket with 5:27 left. After a stop, Harvey drained a three-ball in transition from the top of the key to push the Lady Rockets lead to 52-48 with 5:03 to go in the game.

After a timeout was called both teams swapped possessions with no success. It wasn’t until the 2:42 mark when freshmen Clara McCartha nailed a jumper from the left baseline getting the game back to a one possession game. Unfortunately the Lady Titans were shut out the final 2:42 as the Lady Rockets scored seven points, all from the foul line down the stretch and second-change opportunities on the boards.

Sage Young (three assists, three rebounds) finished with a season high 16 points in the loss. Kensly Stewart added 11 points and 4 rebounds to give McDowell a pair in double figures.

McCartha added seven points off the bench. Kemper had four points. Emma England (six rebounds), Kaylin Darveaux and Kimora Stewart (four rebounds, three steals) finished with three points piece.

Harvey and Barnes finished with 16 points each and Anna Wilcox added 11 points.

McDowell will play North Buncombe in the opening round of the Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday (7:30 p.m. start)