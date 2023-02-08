The McDowell Lady Titans opened up a busy final week of the regular season Tuesday night with a 44-32 road win over Erwin.

The victory was important as it keeps McDowell (14-7, 5-5) in contention for a possible state playoff berth coming up later this month. The win also locks in the Lady Titans to a fourth-place finish in the Mountain 3A/4A regular season.

McDowell led from the opening tip, using a 10-0 run over the first three and a half minutes. The Lady Titans were never really challenged in the contest. Down 16-4 after one quarter and 31-12 at the half, the Lady Warriors were limited to just four made field goals in the first half. The Lady Titan lead blossomed more, getting as high as 40-16 with less than three minutes left in the third quarter.

The only blemish on what was a good night overall on the hardwood was a dry spell in which McDowell went scoreless for over a full quarter’s playing time. Erwin was able to knock the deficit to a dozen with 2:25 to go but it never got any lower. But the Lady Titans dominated on the defensive end as Erwin was forced into 20 first half turnovers and 36 for the entire game.

The Lady Titans had a duo in double figures. Sage Young (three assists, two steals, one rebound) and Emma England (nine rebounds) had 11 points each. For England, the breakout performance on Tuesday symbolizes what has been a good season for the senior. England undoubtedly is one of the most improved performers in the program from a year ago. Her outing on Tuesday was a career high.

“Emma was a huge spark for us tonight. She was contributing for us at a time in the game when we were struggling to make shots,” said McDowell Coach Zack McCartha. “Her intensity on the floor really set the tone.”

England accounted for six straight points early in the second quarter and all 11 of hers came in that frame. She made two free throws 12 seconds into the second quarter. That was then followed with a low-post score and then a lay-up and foul on a baseline throw in. England finished the outburst with two more made field goals in the paint late in the half.

Seven other McDowell players scored in the victory. Kensly Stewart (six rebounds, three steals, two rebounds) provided a strong floor game with six points. Faith Laws (four steals, two rebounds) finished with five points on the night. Kirstin Kemper chipped in with four points off the bench. Kimora Stewart (five rebounds, three steals, two assists) Peyton McPeters (four rebounds, two steals) and Brooklyn Thompson had two points apiece and freshmen Kinsley McKinney scored one point.

Arie Cartledge-Smith and Sanai Pearcy finished with six points each for Erwin.

The Lady Titans conclude the regular season with two home games starting with North Buncombe played on Wednesday, with results not available at press time. McDowell will hold its senior night on Friday against A.C. Reynolds.

The Lady Rockets who are tied with Asheville at the top of the league standings were 75-55 winners at T.C. Roberson on Tuesday night.