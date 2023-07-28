In a matter of a couple days, the lazy, hazy days of summer will quickly transition into the three-month blitz that is better known to most sports fans as the North Carolina high school football season.

McDowell High School’s football program wrapped up its summer workout schedule on Thursday morning with one last round of drills and skill development along with a combine that fifth-year head coach Darrell Brewer has turned into a yearly tradition. Thursday’s activity wrapped up what has been a productive seven weeks for the program and it also builds up the momentum for what begins on Monday.

“This time of the year everyone is excited and ready to start up. Everyone is undefeated and raring to go,” said Coach Brewer.”

The program has featured solid numbers in terms of participation during the summer with a lot of focus coming during the month of June when the Titans participated in a couple 7 on 7 events including the FCA 7 on 7 that McDowell hosted back on June 20. The team has three straight weeks or workouts prior to the July 4 holiday which is a dead period for organized North Carolina High School athletics.

The month of July includes a second dead period for the state coaches clinic which breaks the month up even more but still Coach Brewer was pleased with the participation overall.

“The way summer works now with having July split up due to two dead weeks, its those first three weeks in June that you can get more in as far as doing 7 on 7’s and other events like that,” added Brewer. “The summer has been fast but I’m pleased with some things that I’ve seen from the kids.”

Saturday Midnight Madness highlights first week of pre-season

The Titans will get things underway on Monday starting at 6 p.m. at the football stadium with the first practice of the season. Players will need to arrive at least a half-hour early to the field house to dress and be prepared. The first five days of practice are non-contact as mandated by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association as a safe buildup to when full contact drills will begin.

McDowell will have practice at 6 p.m. for the first four days. On Friday, the team’s fifth practice will be under the lights starting at 10 p.m. in the stadium. Then on Saturday at 12:01 a.m., the team will hold a midnight madness event which is open to the public officially bringing in the start of full contact drills to finish out the team’s first week of the pre-season.

“The midnight madness is something that our kids will enjoy, marking the end of that first week going from just shorts and helmets on the first day to making full contact on Saturday. It also gives our fans a first opportunity to see us and what we have been doing to prepare.”

Other pre-season events for McDowell football includes an Aug. 11 scrimmage at 6 p.m. against Boiling Springs (South Carolina). That will be the team’s final tune-up before the Aug. 18 season opener at home against R-S Central (7 p.m. start).