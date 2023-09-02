Struggles down the stretch for the McDowell Titans on the gridiron proved to be a difference maker as the Tuscola Mountaineers pulled away with a 44-22 win at Titan stadium Friday night.

With the loss McDowell remains winless on the 20223 season at 0-3 going into next week’s non-conference finale at Avery County. The last time a McDowell squad has dropped three straight to begin a season was in 2011.

Much like the week one loss to R-S Central the Titans put together a gritty effort on the ground and found themselves in an even duel going into the locker room tied 16-16. However the Mountaineers came out with 28 unanswered points over a span of about 15 minutes game time that allowed things to get out of hand.

Here are three takeaways from Friday’s action on the gridiron.

McDowell continues to struggle putting together a 48-minute output

In the two home games that McDowell has played so far in 2023 the team has come out and played with a lot of effort especially in the first half but as anyone knows, the game of football is a 48-minute battle of attrition. The Titans nearly had the week one opener in hand but a 99-run drive in the last two minutes offset what was a solid effort on both sides of the field. In last night’s loss McDowell had to deal with the most dynamic offense they have seen to this point in Tuscola. Some of that may have caught up to the Titans in the second half as Mountaineer quarterback Jed West (7-of-11, 146 passing yards, 2 TD’s, 101 rush yards, 2 rushing TD’s) threw a pair of touchdown passes of 51 and 53-yard respectively, plus the signal caller also broke a 64-yard touchdown run in the second half. Regardless of the circumstances, McDowell has had two opportunities at home either by leading or tied up at the half only to have things fall through after the break.

Tuscola took big advantage in special teams

If you look at the statistics of Friday night’s contest, there wasn’t a huge discrepancy. Tuscola (2-1) finishes with 335 total yards offense in comparison to the 307 that was produced by McDowell. But it was in special teams that a huge difference occurred. On two separate kickoffs the Mountaineers were able to get lengthy returns into McDowell territory on the night. On top of that, an errant snap on a fourth down punt by the Titans during the first half gave the ball back to the opposition deep in Titan territory. Tuscola ended up with a combined 14-points scored in those opportunities on a short field.

Jackson Marsh active on both sides of the field

Not all aspects of Friday’s loss was bad for the Titans. Senior wideout Jackson Marsh had another productive game not only catching the ball but he made some important plays at the defensive back position.

Marsh finished with six receptions for 84-yards including an incredible diving catch in the first half to convert a first down inside Tuscola territory. Meanwhile on the other side of the football, Marsh picked off one pass from quarterback Jed West and broke up multiple plays on vertical routes down field.

Marsh is one of the few senior skill position guys on this year’s roster and if he can continue to evolve as a player on both sides of the field that will do nothing but help the Titans as the season wears on.

Up Next: Avery County Vikings

McDowell will look to a road matchup with the Avery County Vikings in week four to try to get into the winner’s column for the first time in 2023. Avery (1-2) was shutout 46-0 at Bessemer City on Friday night and in three weeks of play has been outscored by the opposition by a 113-18 clip. The Titans have won six in a row and 10-of-14 contests all time against the Vikings including a 46-21 victory last season.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter:

McD: Rylan Parkins 9 yd rec, Jordan Barnett conv run (4:57)

Tus: Gavin Langley 13 yd run, Jed West conv run (3:04)

Second Quarter:

Tus: West 2 yd run, Langley conv run (10:15)

McD: Job Marsh 1 yd run, Marsh conv pass to Hayden Haynes (8:06)

Third Quarter:

Tus: Langley 4 yd run, Langley conv run fail (10:08)

Tus: Bryant Oancea 51 yd rec, Langley conv run (6:08)

Tus: Amos Rich 54 yd rec, Langley conv run (0:18)

Fourth Quarter:

Tus: West 64 yd run, Cooper Williamson conv run fail (9:51)

McD: Barnett 8 yd run, Barnett conv run fail (7:34)