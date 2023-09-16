There were not many things that the McDowell Titans could hang their hat on in Friday night’s Mountain Athletic Conference opener against the T.C. Roberson Rams as the visitors physically took control of the game from the opening kick shutting out McDowell 48-0 at Titan Stadium.

The shutout keeps McDowell (0-5) winless on the season going into its open week while the Rams improve to 3-1 overall and for Coach J.D. Dinwiddie’s program, an early statement that they plan to be a formidable team in the upper echelon of the league this season. T.C. Roberson jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and that set the tone for the evening. They added two more touchdown drives in the second quarter and then after a quick strike to begin the second half the Rams began to implement several of their reserves as the 42-point clock rule kicked in during the second half.

Here are some key takeaways from Friday night’s contest.

Roberson used their physical superiority to control the game

Going into the week McDowell knew that it would encounter the most athletic and physically gifted group that it has seen so far this season and the Rams lived up to that billing on Friday night. The game was settled quickly in the trenches as Roberson executed what they wanted to all night, especially with their defensive front. While the defensive line wasn’t exceptionally large in terms of weight, their athletic ability and strength offset that and made it very tough for McDowell to do anything offensively. The Titans – who run a multiple Wing-T offense - implemented some I-formation into the offensive scheme this week with the hopes of getting some extra push up front to help run the football but the Rams front line was not fazed as they held McDowell to a season low 67-yards on the ground. Prior to Friday’s loss the Titans had averaged close to 200 yards a night running the football.

With everything being held in check, that allows the bevy of linebackers and defensive backs for T.C. Roberson to help in pass coverage and in swallowing up any running opportunities that McDowell was able to produce. The largest run play of the night for the Titans was an 11-yard play by sophomore Hunter Pittman (8 rush attempts, 20 yards) in the first half.

Titans unable to slow down efficient Rams offense

Very few teams this season has been able to slow down the T.C. Roberson Rams offensively this season and unfortunately that trend continued on Friday night as the Rams 436 yards of offense which is the third consecutive week of 400-plus yards of production. Coach Dinwiddie has the luxury of multiple ball handlers in the backfield. Starting with multi-sport athlete Reno Jeter (87 rush yards, 2 TD’s) and speedster P.J. Deshauteurs (50 yards, TD), Roberson has arguably the most talented running duo in the league. Those two along with a strong physical quarterback – Lex Dinwiddie – who has gained a substantial amount of weight since his early days as the signal caller.

It gives the Rams a true diversity and efficiency when moving the ball. On Friday night the team was gaining yardage in large chunks as Roberson had three run plays that exceeded 40-yards along with four pass plays of 35 ore yards per attempt.

Up Next: North Buncombe Blackhawks

The good news for McDowell is that they will enter the upcoming bye week with an opportunity to first get healthy and then re-load for the final five weeks of the 2023 campaign. The Titans will travel to North Buncombe on Friday, Sept. 29 to take on an improved Blackhawks squad who is 3-2 on the season. On Friday North Buncombe opened up league play with a 50-0 shutout loss to A.C. Reynolds.

The Titans who were down starting linebacker Alex Barnes (concussion) and running back Jordan Barnett (leg), are hoping to have both players back in time for the trip to Weaverville in two weeks.