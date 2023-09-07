The fourth and final non-conference game on the 2023 football schedule takes place Friday night as the McDowell Titans will make the trip up the mountain to take on the Avery County Vikings. Kickoff in Newland is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

So far the non-conference slate has been a tough go for the Titans as they have lost three straight on the season. Starting with week one’s overtime loss to R-S Central followed by a road loss at Mitchell and last week’s 44-22 loss to Tuscola, McDowell (0-3) is really chomping at the bit to pick up its first win of the season before conference play starts on Sept. 15.

Last week Tuscola (2-1) overpowered the Titans scoring 28 consecutive points in the second half to pull away from what was a tied game at the half. Hopefully bit of good news in McDowell’s favor is that they will be going up against an Avery (1-2) squad that that struggled to put up a lot of points in their three contests. The Vikings have been outscored by a 113-25 clip and of those points scored, 19 of those were in a week one victory against Cherryville.

Defensively the Vikings allowed 253 yards rushing in a 46-0 loss to Bessemer City last week and 465 yards over the past two games. The Titans whose strong suit offensively is running the ball, has an opportunity in front of them to try to control the game with its running attack.

The key for McDowell’s offense this week most importantly, avoid the turnover bug that has hampered them so far in three weeks. While the Titans offense has had some success putting points on the board, nine combined turnovers either by fumble or interception has also left plenty additional points off the board. The offense will need to secure the football in order to come out with its first win of the season.

Defensively the Titans will need to keep the long yardage plays at a minimum, last week against Tuscola the defense allowed three scoring plays of 50-yards or longer. Some of that will come down to the play beyond the trenches. So far in three contests sophomore Hunter Pittman has recorded 21 tackles and Cade Helms has added 15 tackles, however no other linebackers on the roster have more than five recorded tackles to this point.

The Titans have won six straight contests in this series including a 46-21 victory last season at Titan Stadium, and 10-of-14 all-time against Avery. McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer has been perfect so far in the four contests he has coached against his former program. Brewer was the Vikings head coach from 2004-2014.

There were no significant injuries coming out of last weekend’s loss, however there could be one piece missing as junior linebacker/wingback Hayden Haynes was tossed last Friday night on a second half kickoff where some extracurricular play occurred after play stopped. As of press time no judgement has been handed down as to whether Haynes will have to sit out Friday night’s contest.

Week Four Sports Agate

Mountain Athletic 3A/4A

Conf. All

Team W L W L PF PA

N. Buncombe 0 0 3 0 101 55

T.C. Roberson 0 0 2 1 103 26

Enka 0 0 2 1 68 84

A.C. Reynolds 0 0 1 2 56 56

Erwin 0 0 1 2 49 66

Asheville 0 0 1 2 39 103

McDowell 0 0 0 3 52 110

Week Four Schedule

McDowell at Avery 7:30 p.m.

North Buncombe at Brevard 7:30 p.m.

Erwin at West Henderson 7:30 p.m.

Watauga at A.C. Reynolds 7 p.m.