The second season is here. Nonconference play is in the books and the McDowell Titans will enter into the Mountain Athletic Conference schedule with a game at Titan Stadium on Friday night against the T.C. Roberson Rams. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Titans have endured a pair of late comebacks from the opposition over the first month of the 2023 season and as a result is 0-4 going into the start of league play. Last Friday night, a fourth-down conversion for a touchdown in the final minute of regulation by the Avery County Vikings cost McDowell a chance to get its first win of the season, losing 23-22 in Newland. But those games are now in the past and the Titans will need to prepare for a challenging six week’s worth of games, the first being against a T.C. Roberson squad that is 2-1 on the season. But regardless of the adversity, the Titans are going in with the mindset of never quitting.

“The kids we have are a resilient group and they understand that what has happened to us these first four games is now in the rearview mirror,” said McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer. “Their focus this week is now on T.C. Roberson and what we need to do in order to have a chance.”

The Rams, with fifth-year head coaches, is the toughest matchup that Brewer’s group has seen to this point in the season.

“We are going to go up against a really good team, the best we have seen to this point,” added Brewer.

Coach J.D. Dinwiddie’s team, coming off a bye, suffered a 13-12 loss at Watauga in week one and in two other contests have outscored East Rutherford and Smoky Mountain by a combined margin of 91-13. Roberson had averaged 408 yards per contest offensively with 309 of it coming on the ground. Running the option, the Rams implements several different ball carriers to keep the defense off balance, however their biggest threat comes with their speed and getting the ball out in the open field.

“Their ability to hit the edge is something that we will have to contend with. While they run option I feel they do the most damage using the jet sweep or toss to get to the outside.”

T.C. Roberson is able to spread the wealth among several different ball carriers. Senior tailback Reno Jeter has 222 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the season. Jeter is one of the Rams with at least 150 rushing yards on the season and a fourth player has over 100-yards on the ground.

P.J. Deshauteurs (201 rush yards, 3 rush TDs) compliments Jeter at the tailback position, and quarterback Lex Dinwiddie is third on the team in rushing after three weeks with 167 yards and three scores on the ground. Dinwiddie also provides some balance in the passing game as he 15-of-26 on the season for 268 yards and two passing touchdowns.

For the Titans, one of the positives that came out of the last Friday night’s loss was the play of sophomore quarterback Danny Brown, who has taken over with the season-ending injury to junior Job Marsh. Brown, in his first career start behind center, put together an admirable effort going 5-of-13 for 97 yards in the air and one touchdown pass. Brown also added 77 yards on the ground. More importantly the offense — which had committed at least three turnovers in each of the first three contests — had just one takeaway in the loss to Avery in a game that was played in rainy conditions for the most of the night.

“I have to credit Danny for his composure in that situation,” said Brewer. “It wasn’t easy and the conditions on the field were not optimal but he handled well and did an admirable job. We’re hoping to use that and build on it.”

Brown, in the first three weeks of the season, emerged as a solid player in the secondary but with him now being pushed into the starting role, it comes at the expense of another area of the field.

“Danny is just a football player. He can do a little bit on both sides of the ball and has a lot of energy out there. He showed out the first couple games on the defensive side making some plays for us, but now with his importance to us as the starting quarterback we have to dedicate him totally to that side of the ball.”

On the injury front, McDowell will still be without the services of linebacker Alex Barnes as he continues to work through concussion protocol. Brewer feels like Barnes will be ready to return after the upcoming bye week.

The status of tailback Jordan Barnett is still unknown as of the midweek. Barnett — the Titans’ leading rusher at 265 yards on the season — was sidelined during the first half of last week’s game with a leg contusion. The return of junior wingback Hayden Haynes will help provide depth offensively. Haynes was suspended last week due to an ejection that occurred during the week three contest with Tuscola. Without Haynes last week, sophomore Hunter Pittman moved from the tailback position to wing. Haynes’ return should also help in the linebacker group as well.