Sports great Yogi Berra once said “It’s like déjà vu all over again”. Unfortunately that line could easily apply to the McDowell Titans varsity football team in 2023. For the second time in this first month of the season, a late scoring drive by the offset a good enough effort on both sides of the ball. This time the Avery High School Vikings broke through late beating the Titans 23-22 in Newland.

The last minute win by the Vikings improves them to 2-2 on the season while McDowell (0-4) remains winless on the season with the non-conference schedule now in the books. The Titans have lost two of their four contests in non-conference play on last ditch efforts by the opposition. McDowell either was in front or tied with Avery for over 46 minutes of game time.

However the Vikings broke through at the last chance, literally. A 59-yard scoring drive that took around three minutes, capped off by a 41-yard touchdown reception by Carlos Garcia from quarterback Kaleb Liner on a fourth down play spoiled the Titans opportunity to break into the winners column for the first time in 2023.

Here’s a look at some takeaways from Friday night’s contest in Newland.

Next Man Up

McDowell’s roster has been bit with a sudden rash of injuries. The biggest news of the night came just prior to kickoff on Friday when it was determined by an MRI done earlier in the day that junior quarterback Job Marsh has suffered a back injury that is going to sideline him for the rest of the season. Marsh injured his back in the week three loss to Tuscola and was still dealing with discomfort throughout the week. Then on Friday Marsh was informed of the diagnosis of fractured vertebrae during a check-up with team medical staff according to McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer.

Marsh’s injury along with injuries to Alex Barnes (concussion), an in-game injury to Jordan Barnett (leg contusion) along the suspension of two-way starter Hayden Haynes due to his ejection in the second half of last week’s game meant that a handful of new faces got thrown into the fire on Friday night.

Sophomore Danny Brown got his first extensive minutes behind center as he was the starting quarterback on Friday night. Brown finished with 5-of-13 passing for 97 yards and one passing touchdown. He also had 77 rushing yards and two rushing scores to go along with his passing. Brown did a admirable job in the first half of keeping the McDowell offense going as a steady light to moderate rain fell in the first half. In the second half Brown converted on some big passing plays, one of them being a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Marsh giving the Titans its final lead of the night 22-16 with 4:19 left.

With the Barnett leg contusion occurring during the first half , it provided the opportunity for freshmen Lincoln Cole, an eight-quarter kid, to get some carries at the primary tailback position. Also with Haynes suspended it allowed for Joey Collins, another freshman, to get some time on the field defensively and on special teams. Collins finished a pair of tackles on the night.

With injuries to Marsh and Barnett and already young roster for McDowell may feature even more youth as we go through the rest of the 2023 campaign.

Up Next: T.C. Roberson Rams

McDowell will begin Mountain Athletic Conference play next Friday night (7 p.m. kickoff) at Titan Stadium as the T.C. Roberson Rams will come to town. The Rams were on a bye Friday night and at 2-1 on the season will come in to Titan Stadium to continue what has been a strong start offensively. Outscoring the competition so far by a 103-26 margin Roberson has averaged close to 400 yards per game with roughly three-fourths of that on the ground.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

McD: - Danny Brown 1 yd run, Jordan Barnett conv run (5:45)

Second Quarter:

Avery: Logan Brown 1 yd run, Brown conv run fail (4:24)

McD: Brown 5 yd run, Brown conv run (2:45)

Avery: Kaleb Liner 1 yd run, Kaden Knight kick (0:59)

Third Quarter:

Avery: Knight 27 yd FG (3:30)

Fourth Quarter:

McD: Jackson Marsh 28 yd rec, Brown conv run fail (4:26)

Avery: Carlos Garcia 41 yd rec, Knight kick (2:41)