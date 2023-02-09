With senior night and the upcoming Mountain Athletic Conference tournament looming, the McDowell Lady Titans could have easily looked ahead of Wednesday night's opponent. But instead, all focus was on the task directly in front of them.

McDowell took care of business Wednesday, putting together a four-quarter effort dismantling the North Buncombe Lady Blackhawks 62-32 at Titan Gymnasium.

The Lady Titans, as has been customary all season long, used its aggressive defensive approach and player depth to be the catalyst for many scoring opportunities. North Buncombe (9-14, 2-9 MAC 3A/4A) was forced into 22 turnovers on Wednesday and had few looks at the goal early on. McDowell (15-7, 6-5) allowed only three made field goals the entire first half.

Kadence Penley drained a three-pointer on the first possession of the game to give the Lady Blackhawks their only lead of the night. But from there it was all Lady Titans.

Faith Laws answered with a three-pointer on the left wing to tie things up. That started an 11-0 run for the Lady Titans and it only grew larger from there. McDowell took a 17-7 first quarter and doubled its lead with a 21-8 second quarter outburst to enjoy a 38-15 halftime lead.

Up by such a large margin, the team could have tailed off its intensity in the second half, but the Lady Titans instead forged its way to a 30-point lead by the start of the fourth quarter. That allowed Coach Zack McCartha to play his reserves in the fourth quarter, giving his starters some valuable rest considering this was the second game of a three-game schedule this week.

“I thought it was a good 32-minute effort out there. Every kid that played did so with a tremendous amount of energy,” said McCartha. “It all starts on the defensive end for us where we put together a lot of effort on a daily basis.”

Not only was the defense on point against North Buncombe, the offense did a solid job as well. The three-point shot, which hasn’t always clicked for McDowell, did so on Wednesday as the Lady Titans sank 11 shots from downtown.

Kensly Stewart (14 points) along with Laws (11 points, 3 steals) both reached double figures. Stewart continues to shine in other areas of the floor as well. The sophomore added seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Clara McCartha (two rebounds), Emma Washburn and Sage Young added six points apiece. Emma England (four rebounds, three blocks) and Peyton McPeters chipped in with four points each. Freshmen Kinsley McKinney (five rebounds) and Kirstin Kemper had three points each off the bench and senior forward Abby McMahon scored two points.

North Buncombe’s Eden Barnwell finished with a game-high 17 points.

The win helps raise the chances of the Lady Titans earning an at-large bid for the upcoming 4A State Playoffs in two weeks. As of Thursday morning, McDowell’s RPI ranking is 28th among 4A West Region schools.

McDowell will finish out the regular season Friday, hosting A.C. Reynolds.