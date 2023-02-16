The third time was not the charm for the McDowell Lady Titans as they were hoping to knock off top-seed Asheville in Wednesday's MAC Tournament Semifinals. An early deficit was too much to overcome for the Lady Titans in a 58-43 loss at Titan Gymnasium.

For most of the first half, McDowell (16-9) found it tough to get good looks at the basket against Asheville’s intense man-to-man defense. While that was going on, the Lady Cougars showed off their ability to break down a very solid half-court defensive effort. Asheville scored its first 20 points of the game from inside the three-point line or at the foul line. Most of those came on cuts in the lane where the Lady Cougars were efficient in finding their scorers.

The combination made things tough for the Lady Titans in the first half as they made just one field goal in a 16-4 first-quarter deficit. Asheville scored eight more to begin the second quarter. Evangelia Paulk’s corner three-pointer was the first made long-range shot of the game by either squad, making it 22-4 with 6:09 left in the half.

McDowell was able to get things going late in the first half, holding the margin steady. To their credit, they did not back down in the second half. Down as much as 18 after the break, the Lady Titans used an 8-1 run early in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to a dozen. Kensly Stewart’s conventional three-point play in the lane with 5:57 left made it a 45-33 Asheville lead, but Kirsten Watt answered with a basket with 5:09 left.

Again late, McDowell tried to chip away at the deficit. Stewart’s made three-pointer with 2:56 left got it down to a 51-41 score, but the team never got any closer. Senior point guard Aleysha Hill hit four straight free throws, including a pair at the 1:48 mark that jumped the lead back to 55-43.

Kensly Stewart (two assists, two rebounds, one steal) finished with a season-high 18 points, matching the same effort against Erwin back in late January. Sage Young (four steals) added eight points and Kimora Stewart (five rebounds, two steals, two assists) had six points.

Emma Washburn finished with three points and Faith Laws (two rebounds), Kierstin Kemper and Emma England (four rebounds) finished with two points apiece.

Paulk matched Stewart with 18 points. Watt added 13 points and Hill scored 12 to give the Lady Cougars three players in double figures.

Asheville (23-1) will play A.C. Reynolds (19-7) Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the MAC Women’s Tournament Championship Game. The Lady Rockets slid past T.C. Roberson 71-59 Wednesday evening.

Both teams tied each other during the league schedule and split head-to-head, so Friday’s championship will also determine the automatic qualifier from the conference in the 4A state playoffs which begin on Tuesday. State playoff seeding could be altered based on the outcome. As of Thursday afternoon, Asheville has the second-highest RPI ranking among the 4A West Region while Reynolds is eighth.

McDowell as of the Thursday update is still ranked 28th in RPI, which gives them a chance to make it as an at-large. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will release its playoff pairings on Saturday.