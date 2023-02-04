The Asheville High Lady Cougars and the McDowell Lady Titans have quite a few similarities in their style of play. The big difference though is the balanced attack that Asheville provides offensively.

With two players eclipsing the 15-point plateau and a third player reaching double figures, the Lady Cougars overpowered McDowell by a 65-46 margin Friday night at Griffin Sports Arena in Asheville.

Sonita Warren-Dixon’s group, who picked up their 20th win of the season, was able to get out in transition early on and jumped out to a 13-2 lead and that put the Lady Titans behind the 8-ball from the opening moments.

The Asheville lead was 16-6 after one quarter of play and, on top of that, another 9-2 run in the second prevented McDowell (13-7, 4-5 Mountain 4A/3A) from ever getting any real footing into the contest. The Lady Cougars took a 30-11 lead into the locker room and while the Lady Titans played them even after the break the game was pretty much in hand at that point.

Forward Kirsten Watt led all scorers with 18 points on Friday with all but two of those points coming in the second half to help offset any inroads that the Lady Titans were trying to make.

The junior has been a nemesis for McDowell over the past two seasons. This year has been tough against most everyone she has faced, scoring at least 15 points in eight of the 21 games played. Evangelia Paulk added 15 points and Gracie Smith had 12 points to give Asheville a good distribution of scoring.

Kensly Stewart (five assists, two rebounds, one steal) was the lone McDowell player in double figures with 12 points. Sage Young (three steals, one assist, one rebound) and freshmen Kinsley McKinney each has eight points and for both all occurred during the second half.

Outside of those three, the scoring production was limited for the Lady Titans. Emma Washburn (one assist, one rebound) added five points. Brooklyn Thompson had four points off the bench, Kirstin Kemper scored three points. Faith Laws, Emma England (five rebounds) and Abby McMahon finished with two points apiece.

With one week left in the regular season the Mountain 3A/4A standings include a tie at the top between Asheville (20-1, 9-1) and AC Reynolds (15-7, 9-1). TC Roberson due to the head-to-head tiebreaker with McDowell has clinched third place. The Lady Titans are still ahead a game in the loss column for fourth place.

The Lady Blackhawks will come to Marion on Wednesday. McDowell will go on the road for the last time of the regular season Tuesday at Erwin.