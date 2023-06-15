Members of the McDowell athletic community along with the City of Marion held a surprise celebration for Coach Carson Gowan last Sunday at McDowell High School. Gowan has spent 35-plus years in the county as primarily a football coach at either McDowell High School, East McDowell or West McDowell Middle School. Coach Gowan was the head coach at McDowell from 2008 - 2015.
Gowan was a standout football player at McDowell in the early 1980's and was a four-year starter at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Gowan returned to the county in 1987 to begin his teaching career at West McDowell Junior High.