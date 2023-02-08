Easy and relatively stress-free games have been few and far between for the McDowell Titans this season.

Tuesday night, McDowell took care of business on the road thumping the Erwin Warriors 84-60 inside David Ball Gymnasium. The 24-point win is easily the largest winning margin in conference play this season and the second largest overall going back to the Titans 85-37 rout of Tuscola in the season opener back in November.

There was a great mix of production on Tuesday for McDowell (11-10, 6-4 TMC 4A/3A) which was a result of the defensive effort as they forced Erwin into 26 turnovers on the night, a good bit of those leading to easier transition baskets.

Sophomore Rylan Parkins continues his spectacular work in the paint scoring 28 points, gathering nine rebounds and blocking a pair of shots. Parkins wasn’t the only Titan getting work done in the paint. The frontcourt as a collective unit combined for 49 points on the night as they held a size advantage over the Warriors.

As strong as the inside game was, junior guard Eli Elliott (five rebounds, four steals, three assists) scored 18 points to provide a good balance on the floor. Overall, you couldn’t ask for a better outcome for the Titans in the final road game of the regular season.

“The defensive effort was outstanding from the opening tip. Our aggressiveness on that end allowed juts to get into transition,” said McDowell Coach Brian Franklin. “And while we didn’t play real crisp at times early, we still got a lot of good looks at the basket.”

The ball was directed inside early as Parkins got off to a hot start scoring 15 of the first 17 points scored by the Titans in the first quarter. McDowell jumped out to a 20-9 lead after one and did a good job keeping up with the intensity through the first three quarters of play, expanding the lead from 11 to as high as 17 during the latter part of the third quarter.

Erwin did have one small charge in them late in the third as back-to-back three’s by sophomore guard Carson Wallace (31 points) drew the Warriors to within a dozen points at 57-45. However, a 10-0 McDowell run to begin the fourth quickly swept any momentum away from Erwin.

David Olivo scored on a drive in the opening possession of the fourth. Marshall Lamb then made the front end of a two-shot foul. After forcing a turnover Lamb scored on a lay-up to put the Titans ahead 62-45 with 7:09 left. A conventional three-point play by Olivo and a transition score by Elliott followed to push the McDowell lead back over the 20-point mark.

Olivo (seven assists, four steals, four rebounds) had a magnificent floor game scoring nine points. Lamb (two assists, one steal) chipped in with eight points. Forwards Jackson Marsh (four rebounds, three assists, three steals) and Roby Franklin netted seven points each.

Kyson Rinnert (seven rebounds) scored three points and reserves Zach Reese and Connor Tolley finished with two points each.

McDowell returns home with two final contests starting with Wednesday’s battle with North Buncombe and followed up by senior night with AC Reynolds on Friday.