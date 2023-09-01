The Rotary Club of Marion recognized its first Athletes of the Week for the 2023-24 school year during Thursday afternoon’s club meeting at the Marion Community Building.

Senior Abigail Wyatt and sophomore Hunter Pittman were the initial recipients on Thursday. Wyatt is the daughter of April and Zane Wyatt of Old Fort. She is a multi-sport athlete at McDowell High School, playing volleyball, basketball and softball. Wyatt hopes to attend Montreat College with a major in psychology. Her personal achievements include being an all-conference selection in softball and female athlete of the year.

Wyatt is also a member of the Titan Athletic Advisory Council at McDowell High School. When not involved in athletics, Wyatt enjoys reading, hanging out with friends and eating.

Pittman, a resident of Old Fort, is the son of Charles and Beth Pittman. He is also a multi-sport athlete at MHS, a running back on the varsity football team and a member of the wrestling team. When not playing sports, Pittman enjoys hunting, fishing, weight lifting and going to church. Currently Pittman has no specific college plans but does intend to go to attain a four-year degree.