High-octane Rams stop Titans in TMC debut

The T.C. Roberson Rams have been one of the more explosive offensive teams in western North Carolina during the first month of the high school basketball season.
That firepower was in display on Tuesday night as the Rams drilled 11 long-range shots in a 78-53 win against the McDowell Titans inside of Baldwin Gymnasium.
For most of the first quarter McDowell (0-3 overall, 0-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) was able to withstand the Rams’ onslaught. Senior guard Mason Lamb had eight of his team-high 21 points in the first quarter and that kept the Titans in front most of the frame.
But Lamb cooled down some in the second quarter while Roberson continued to crank it up from outside, scoring 15 unanswered points in a span of over three and a half minutes. The second quarter lead blossomed to as many as 17 at one point before a late Titan surge trimmed the deficit to a dozen (43-31) going into the locker room.
McDowell was able in the third quarter to get back to a five point deficit on a basket by Jeremiah Ellis at the 4:15 mark in the third.
But that was quickly countered with another 13-1 run by Roberson, putting the game out of reach. By the fourth quarter both teams finished up with reserves on the court.
T.C. Roberson made 11 three-pointers in the game and had four players in double figures. Josh Lowe scored 20 points. Luke Washburn added 17 points from the wing. Sophomore guard Max McDowell had 13 points off the bench and Senior Braden Blakely finished with 11 points.
Of the six games played so far by the Rams (4-2, 1-0) the team has reached or passed the 70-point plateau in four of the contests.
Lamb, with his 21-point outing on Tuesday night, also had seven steals, four rebounds and one assist. The senior was the only McDowell player to score in double figures on the night.
Sophomore guard David Olivo finished with eight points. Josh Smith (4 assists, 3 rebounds) along with Jandon Robbins (2 steals, 2 rebounds), Jeryah Cash and Collin Henson finished with five points apiece. Ellis chipped in with four points and Ethan Hensley scored two points off the bench.
McDowell returns home on Friday and looks to break into the win column against South Caldwell.