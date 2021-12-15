High-octane Rams stop Titans in TMC debut

The T.C. Roberson Rams have been one of the more explosive offensive teams in western North Carolina during the first month of the high school basketball season.

That firepower was in display on Tuesday night as the Rams drilled 11 long-range shots in a 78-53 win against the McDowell Titans inside of Baldwin Gymnasium.

For most of the first quarter McDowell (0-3 overall, 0-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) was able to withstand the Rams’ onslaught. Senior guard Mason Lamb had eight of his team-high 21 points in the first quarter and that kept the Titans in front most of the frame.

But Lamb cooled down some in the second quarter while Roberson continued to crank it up from outside, scoring 15 unanswered points in a span of over three and a half minutes. The second quarter lead blossomed to as many as 17 at one point before a late Titan surge trimmed the deficit to a dozen (43-31) going into the locker room.

McDowell was able in the third quarter to get back to a five point deficit on a basket by Jeremiah Ellis at the 4:15 mark in the third.