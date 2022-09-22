High honors: 2 McDowell legends set to be inducted into WNC Hall of Fame

A pair of McDowell County sports legends is among the newest class of inductees into the Western North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

Former Lady Titans head basketball coach Mike Silver, and Judy Stroud, whose basketball playing, coaching and officiating career spanned more than four decades, will be inducted at the Mountain Amateur Athletic Club’s Hall of Fame ceremony this Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville.

Silver and Stroud are the first McDowell County natives to be inducted.

Silver was officially a member of the 2021 class, but the ceremony for that group could not be held because of the COVID-19 shutdown. Stroud is part of the 2022 class. Sunday’s event will be the first for the hall of fame since the shutdown ended.

“It’s a great honor,” said Silver, 69. “I’m looking forward to it. It means a lot. I’m honored to be going in with the group that’s going in at the same time. All of them had great careers. I’m kind of overwhelmed by it, because I’ve been out of it so long.”

Stroud said she was honored as well.

“All the glory goes to God, because he’s allowed me to stay in a sport I love and am passionate about for more than 50 years,” said Stroud, 68. “I’m blessed that I got to be coached by two of the greatest, Judy Davis and Colon Wright. When I was at P.G. (Pleasant Gardens High School), Judy and (her husband) Spencer were both unbelievable to me. Once I met her, all I wanted to do was coach and teach. And I had Colon Wright there, and he was a phenomenal person. There are so many people who have been instrumental in my walk.”

Silver’s career coaching achievements are staggering. After an outstanding playing career at Old Fort High and Presbyterian University, Silver went on to become one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of the state.

He compiled a 650-200 all-time record in 32 years at the helm of the Lady Titans, tied for second-most in North Carolina history and easily the state record for wins at one school.

Silver’s teams won 15 conference regular-season championships, 13 conference tournament championships and 10 State Sectional championships. The Lady Titans made 10 West Regional appearances under Silver, winning four regional championships and playing in four state championship games. The 1990-91 team captured the only team sports state title in school history. Silver’s teams made 22 straight state playoff appearances and won 20 or more games in 16 of his final 18 seasons, garnering 18 and 19 victories in the other two campaigns. Silver’s teams won 21 or more games 23 times and more than 80 of his former players went on to play in college.

He was voted Northwestern 4A Conference Coach of the Year 14 times and was named Associated Press State Coach of the Year following the 1991-92 season. He was also named the Southeast Regional Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Silver coached in the Annual Blue-White All-Star Game twice, as well as coaching the West squad in the Annual East-West Game and the N.C. team in the North-South All-Star Game.

Silver retired in 2007 and was inducted into the MHS Hall of Fame in 2012 during his first year of eligibility. In 2019, he was inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame.

Stroud, officially a member of the 2022 class, is a charter member of the McDowell High Athletic Hall of Fame and is also a member of the Western Carolina University Hall of Fame. She was an all-conference player and player of the year for the Lady Titans in the school’s first year of existence, and was an all-conference player for all four years of high school.

She went on to star at Western Carolina, where she was a four-year starter and two-time all-state selection in basketball. She was one of 60 players invited to try out for the World University Games, and was a three-year starter in volleyball as well.

As a coach, Stroud led Boiling Springs (SC) to state championships in both basketball and volleyball, and later became head coach for WCU’s women’s basketball team.

During a 20-year career as a basketball official, Stroud worked in the ACC, Atlantic-10, Big East, Big South, Colonial, Southern and South Atlantic Conferences. She was an NCAA Regional Advisor of Officials for 13 years and was the Associate Coordinator of officials and gamekeepers in the Big South, Southern and CAA. She was one of 24 officials chosen as the inaugural group during the first season of the WNBA. She was also one of four Regional Advisors for the NCAA.

This will be the second major award for Stroud in 2022. She recently retired from a long career as an insurance agent in Hendersonville, and was honored as the first woman to receive the Henderson County Chamber’s Ray Cantrell Award for Leadership and Service.

Another coach with McDowell connections will also be honored as part of the 2021 group. Former Owen head football coach Kenny Ford was an assistant at McDowell before moving on to coach at his alma mater.

Former Asheville High basketball star Rhonda Mapp, who went on to a stellar playing career at N.C. State is also part of the 2021 class.

Joining Stroud in the 2022 class is yet another name McDowell fans may remember. Tara Saunooke Alexander was a star player for the A.C. Reynolds team the Lady Titans defeated in the West Regional finals en route to their state championship in 1991. She later starred at Clemson.

Other members of the 2022 class include former Major League pitcher Darren Holmes of T.C. Roberson, and motorsports legends Robert and Bob Pressley, both of Asheville.

The WNC Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1978 and includes 80 area athletes, coaches and administrators. The hall also recognizes others who have distinguished themselves with its Gene Ochsenreiter Lifetime Achievement Award. Former WLOS sportscaster Stan Pamfilis is this year’s honoree. Interestingly, Pamfilis and Lee Silver, Mike’s wife, were elementary school classmates as children in Atlanta.

Tickets for the dinner are $40 and can be purchased at www.wncsportsawards.org. There will be a cash bar. The event begins at 5:30.