High honor: Lady Titans' Cannon named NWC Player of the Year

The McDowell Lady Titans recently concluded their best volleyball season in a decade, and the efforts of four of the squad’s seniors were duly recognized when the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference released its postseason awards for the sport.
Senior outside hitter Jessica Cannon was named the Northwestern 3A/4A Player of the Year in a vote by the league’s coaches. Cannon did just about everything on the floor this season. She finished with 97 kills in 13 matches, but her ability to play anywhere on the floor was the difference-maker between her and the other individual performers this season.
Cannon led the club with 197 digs, 36 service aces and 19 blocks to compile an impressive resume.
“Jessica was so valuable to our team with her ability to cover the floor and do many things, whether scoring or with her serve, but her ability to defend was equally as impressive,” said MHS head coach Jessica Finley. “Jessica is a girl that you can put about anywhere on the floor and perform well.
“For her to be recognized as the conference’s best overall player is quite an accomplishment. I’m so proud of her.”
Outside hitter Jada Cannon, defensive specialist Katie Baker and setter Lucy Hames were also recognized as all-conference performers. Cannon was a force on the outside, averaging 13.3 kills per match. A significant number of those kills were set up by Hames, who finished with 310 assists on the season. Baker was second on the team in digs with 132.
“These seniors have bought in since day one and all their hard work really paid off for the program and this is their time to shine individually,” said Finley. “I’m proud of all our seniors. We’ll miss what they bring on the floor.”
Watauga continued its dominance of the conference, winning the regular season with a perfect 10-0 mark in league play and going 11-2 overall. Hickory (10-4, 9-3) was second and the Lady Titans at 8-5 overall and 7-4 in conference were third. The 2021 winning percentage was the highest for McDowell since the 2011 team that was 21-5, and the Lady Titans’ first-round playoff win against Butler snapped a playoff losing streak going back to 2013.
Hickory’s Bren White was named Offensive Player of the Year, Freedom’s Brooke Barker gained Defensive Player of the Year honors and Watauga Coach Kim Pryor was voted the league’s top coach.
The rest of the all-conference team consisted of four Watauga players (Caroline Farthing, Brelyn Sturgill, Brooke Scheffler, Sadie Sharpe); three Hickory performers (Brooke Rowland, Kellen Morin, Taylor Rose); two each from Alexander Central (Bryanna Payne, Brianna Abernathy), and St. Stephens (Carter Leatherman, Mack Fairchild); and one each from Freedom (Ava Thomas) and South Caldwell (Emma Grace Hiatt).