High honor: Lady Titans' Cannon named NWC Player of the Year

The McDowell Lady Titans recently concluded their best volleyball season in a decade, and the efforts of four of the squad’s seniors were duly recognized when the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference released its postseason awards for the sport.

Senior outside hitter Jessica Cannon was named the Northwestern 3A/4A Player of the Year in a vote by the league’s coaches. Cannon did just about everything on the floor this season. She finished with 97 kills in 13 matches, but her ability to play anywhere on the floor was the difference-maker between her and the other individual performers this season.

Cannon led the club with 197 digs, 36 service aces and 19 blocks to compile an impressive resume.

“Jessica was so valuable to our team with her ability to cover the floor and do many things, whether scoring or with her serve, but her ability to defend was equally as impressive,” said MHS head coach Jessica Finley. “Jessica is a girl that you can put about anywhere on the floor and perform well.

“For her to be recognized as the conference’s best overall player is quite an accomplishment. I’m so proud of her.”