Hickory blanks McDowell in finale

Last month, the McDowell Lady Titans let a golden opportunity for a huge Northwestern Conference victory slip away on the road at Hickory.

And unfortunately, on Thursday afternoon the chance at redemption never materialized as the Lady Red Tornados came away with a convincing 3-0 win on McDowell’s senior night.

The outcome snaps a brief, two-game winning streak for the Lady Titans volleyball program and finishes the team at 7-4 for the abbreviated 2020-21 regular season.

Hickory held a firm grip on the first two games of the match, winning 25-15 in the first and 25-16 in the second.

The final set of the match was very adventurous starting with the Lady Tornados getting out to a 14-11 advantage. McDowell, then with the help of nine consecutive service points from Jessica Cannon, catapulted to a 20-14 lead.

But after a timeout, Hickory forged one last run, scoring 11 of the last 13 points to the match, winning the third 25-22. Middle hitter Kellen Morin netted three of the last five points of the match for the Red Tornados.

Jada Cannon tallied 11 kills, five digs and a pair of blocks to lead McDowell. Jessica Cannon (18 digs) and Emily Register (4 blocks) had four kills each.