Hickory blanks McDowell in finale

Last month, the McDowell Lady Titans let a golden opportunity for a huge Northwestern Conference victory slip away on the road at Hickory.
And unfortunately, on Thursday afternoon the chance at redemption never materialized as the Lady Red Tornados came away with a convincing 3-0 win on McDowell’s senior night.
The outcome snaps a brief, two-game winning streak for the Lady Titans volleyball program and finishes the team at 7-4 for the abbreviated 2020-21 regular season.
Hickory held a firm grip on the first two games of the match, winning 25-15 in the first and 25-16 in the second.
The final set of the match was very adventurous starting with the Lady Tornados getting out to a 14-11 advantage. McDowell, then with the help of nine consecutive service points from Jessica Cannon, catapulted to a 20-14 lead.
But after a timeout, Hickory forged one last run, scoring 11 of the last 13 points to the match, winning the third 25-22. Middle hitter Kellen Morin netted three of the last five points of the match for the Red Tornados.
Jada Cannon tallied 11 kills, five digs and a pair of blocks to lead McDowell. Jessica Cannon (18 digs) and Emily Register (4 blocks) had four kills each.
Kelsy McPeters and Daisy Rice (4 blocks) had three kills each.
The Lady Titans’ back line was active in the match. Katie Baker recorded 24 digs, Elaina Rampey had 11 digs and Clementine Miller had four digs.
Lucy Hames continued to provide a solid floor game with 15 assists, eight digs and one service ace.
McDowell finishes overall in third behind Watauga (10-0) and Hickory (9-3). Alexander Central (5-5), Saint Stephens (5-7), South Caldwell (2-8) and Freedom (0-11) round out the league standings.
The Lady Titans await their 4A state playoff destination. The pairings will be released this weekend, with McDowell most likely hosting a first-round game on Tuesday.