Hickory avenges season-opening loss to Titans

HICKORY — There’s one thing that is for certain, and that’s when you travel on the road to Hickory High School and enter David Craft Gymnasium to play, you can expect a very physical battle.
The McDowell Titans’ struggles in the heart of the Unifour Region continued on Friday night in a 54-44 loss to the Red Tornadoes.
McDowell, since re-joining the Northwestern Conference in the fall of 2017, has struggled mightily on the road against Hickory, having lost in all four appearances.
And unfortunately, the high probability is there that Friday’s battle will be their last attempt for a while, as the Titans will be joining a new league next fall.
The one difference on Friday compared to earlier encounters is that the Titans fought hard during the first half to counter what was an early deficit.
McDowell was down 21-16 after a quarter of play and for a while it appeared that Hickory would go on a patented run to blow it open early, but that didn’t happen as the Titans scratched and clawed to their only lead of the night just before the halftime break.
Titan reserve forward Peyton Rose scored on a loose ball and put-back with 27 seconds left in the first half, capping off a run to give McDowell a 27-26 halftime lead and a lot of momentum.
However, it was as if the halftime break itself killed the surge as the Red Tornadoes opened the second half with 12 unanswered points, erasing all the hard work the Titans compiled in the first half.
McDowell, who had pounded Hickory at home in the season opener Jan. 5, was able to get back within seven points at 40-33 after three but was never able to threaten the rest of the way.
Mason McPeters (4 rebounds, 3 assists) finished with 13 points on the night and was impressive against a Hickory frontcourt that is significantly larger. Rose (5 rebounds) added 11 points off the bench.
No other Titan reached double figures. Trent Lewis (9 rebounds) and Josh Smith (5 rebounds) added seven points each. Jandon Robbins made just one long-range shot early to score three points and Mikey Queen (6 rebounds, 3 steals) finished with two points.
Rico Walker had 15 points for the Red Tornadoes, 11 of them coming during the second half. Nick Everhart added 12 points in the interior. Everhart didn’t play in the first matchup back on Jan. 5.
McDowell will be on the road Tuesday at St. Stephens. Due to the fact the Lady Titans are in quarantine because of a positive COVID-19 test, Tuesday’s matchups will be jayvee boys/varsity boys with a start time of 4:30 for the jayvees and 6 p.m. for the varsity.