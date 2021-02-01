Hickory avenges season-opening loss to Titans

HICKORY — There’s one thing that is for certain, and that’s when you travel on the road to Hickory High School and enter David Craft Gymnasium to play, you can expect a very physical battle.

The McDowell Titans’ struggles in the heart of the Unifour Region continued on Friday night in a 54-44 loss to the Red Tornadoes.

McDowell, since re-joining the Northwestern Conference in the fall of 2017, has struggled mightily on the road against Hickory, having lost in all four appearances.

And unfortunately, the high probability is there that Friday’s battle will be their last attempt for a while, as the Titans will be joining a new league next fall.

The one difference on Friday compared to earlier encounters is that the Titans fought hard during the first half to counter what was an early deficit.

McDowell was down 21-16 after a quarter of play and for a while it appeared that Hickory would go on a patented run to blow it open early, but that didn’t happen as the Titans scratched and clawed to their only lead of the night just before the halftime break.