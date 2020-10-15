Helpful hunters: Charity hopes to keep youngster's memory alive with outdoor pursuits

Megan Vess was passionate about the outdoors and hunting, and one of her fondest wishes was to help other kids experience the thrill of the chase.
And although Megan is gone, her dream is still going strong.
Megan died in May at age 18 after a courageous battle against leukemia and brain cancer. Before she passed away, Megan and her parents, Amber and Randall, had already done plenty of charitable work, and talked about starting an organization in her honor that would assist other children going through difficult times.
The “Live Like Megan” foundation – which Amber said is currently in the process of obtaining 501c3 status – hopes to do just that.
One way the charity intends to carry on Megan’s legacy is by arranging hunting trips for kids, and, thanks to a large group of local bear hunters, that plan is becoming a reality.
“Megan was an avid hunter,” said Amber. “That was her way of coping (with her illness). She wanted to bring other kids hunting so they could do the things she had experienced and live life to the fullest.”
Once word got around among the McDowell bear hunting community, there was no shortage of enthusiastic supporters.
“We’re just trying to help them get this going,” said Jason Allison, a longtime bear hunter who also works as an outdoors guide. “Tons of local people are helping. We have already gotten people to pay for the taxidermy if the girl kills a bear. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has really stepped up with funds and other things to help with this. There are a lot of groups of hunters helping out with this, including some from Mitchell County.”
The group will host its first hunt next week. A 16-year-old with a serious medical condition arrives from Indiana Sunday evening, and will hunt Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The family will stay for free in a mountain cabin owned by Allison’s father in law, Harold Wilson. All their meals will be provided.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will provide licensing exemptions for the youth hunter, as well as specialized equipment for kids who aren’t as mobile as others.
It’s a sizeable undertaking.
“We’re lucky that my dad has a place for the family to stay for free when they come,” said Allison’s wife, Angie, “and we’re lucky to have the connections on the hunting side that will make it feasible for someone to come in and do this.”
Amber Vess said she hopes this is just the beginning for the hunting portion of Live Like Megan.
“We’re starting with the bear hunts,” she said. “We hope to do two kids at a time, and we eventually hope to add deer and turkey hunts."
She also wants to broaden the group’s focus.
“We want to expand and work with more than just those kids who are cancer patients,” she added. “We want to help kids with all kinds of problems. It’s because of Megan that this is happening. We want to keep her memory alive.”
Note: Anyone who would like to help with Live Like Megan can reach Amber Vess at 423-512-1146, or email her at mdvess@comcast.net. Amber said donations are greatly appreciated, but stressed that since the group has not yet been granted tax-exempt status, they are not tax deductible.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!