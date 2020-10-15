Helpful hunters: Charity hopes to keep youngster's memory alive with outdoor pursuits

Megan Vess was passionate about the outdoors and hunting, and one of her fondest wishes was to help other kids experience the thrill of the chase.

And although Megan is gone, her dream is still going strong.

Megan died in May at age 18 after a courageous battle against leukemia and brain cancer. Before she passed away, Megan and her parents, Amber and Randall, had already done plenty of charitable work, and talked about starting an organization in her honor that would assist other children going through difficult times.

The “Live Like Megan” foundation – which Amber said is currently in the process of obtaining 501c3 status – hopes to do just that.

One way the charity intends to carry on Megan’s legacy is by arranging hunting trips for kids, and, thanks to a large group of local bear hunters, that plan is becoming a reality.

“Megan was an avid hunter,” said Amber. “That was her way of coping (with her illness). She wanted to bring other kids hunting so they could do the things she had experienced and live life to the fullest.”

Once word got around among the McDowell bear hunting community, there was no shortage of enthusiastic supporters.