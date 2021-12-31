Heating up: Resurgent Titans close out tournament with hard-fought victory

The McDowell Titans finished off a successful two-day run in the second annual McDowell Christmas Tournament with a 53-48 win Thursday evening against the Community School of Davidson.
After starting the season 0-4, McDowell (4-5) has now reeled off wins in four of its last five contests and finished the calendar year with some momentum as the team returns to Mountain 3A/4A Conference play this week. This recent success could be as much a byproduct of the team having a normal routine in place over the past few weeks as anything else.
The Titans had only three games under their belt over a span of 21 days at the start, due to various scheduling changes. But right now, head coach Brian Franklin’s team is in the middle of a busy stretch with eight contests over a period of 19 days.
“Just to be able to play games is huge for us right now,” said Franklin. “There was such a long stretch there where we were not playing games. Practice is great and it’s really important, but if that’s all you do, it gets monotonous.”
Thursday’s contest was the kind of battle that McDowell will likely see again in the near future as the opposing Spartans featured a lineup that was very physical, especially in the paint. CSD carried the lead for most of the night, but it was a slim margin most of the way. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the Titans were able to extend their lead and pick up the hard-fought win.
“I’m proud of the boys and the effort we put together,” said Franklin. “This was a huge win for us against a quality opponent. They’re a physical group inside and our seniors really came up big for us down the stretch.”
Senior Josh Smith scored a game-high 18 points and pulled seven rebounds against the Spartans. Senior Mason Lamb (4 assists, 3 steals) added 13 points and senior Jandon Robbins netted 11 points.
Two other seniors, wings Jeryah Cash (2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists) and Ethan Hensley (5 rebounds) played a big part down the stretch as well. While only combining for two points, the duo’s ability to help secure the boards was key.
“Ethan and Jeryah came in and gave us huge minutes,” said Franklin. “We were struggling to rebound the basketball in the first and third quarters on the backside. Ethan, especially in the second half, came in and gave us a sequence where he got some important rebounds defensively, and I think it played a big part in the comeback.”
McDowell regained the lead for good on a drive in the paint and lay-in by Smith to make it 49-48 with 4:36 left.
That was the start of a mini 6-0 run, and the Spartans were held scoreless the rest of the way. After a stop, Robbins duplicated Smith’s effort with a successful drive and score to pad the lead to 51-48 with 3:38 left.
The Titans continued to hold firm on the defensive end and were able to methodically churn time off the clock down the stretch.
Jeremiah Ellis netted three points. David Olivo and Kaiden Compton chipped in with two points each.
Community School of Davidson guard Seth Johnson had a team-high 17 points in the loss. Johnson had 15 of those points over a span of two and a half quarters, keeping the Spartans in the game. However, Johnson picked up three quick fouls in a minute’s span, and it slowed him down offensively down the stretch.
McDowell continues a long stretch of home games Tuesday against North Buncombe. The Titans then host Watauga on Wednesday and Enka on Friday.