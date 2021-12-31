Heating up: Resurgent Titans close out tournament with hard-fought victory

The McDowell Titans finished off a successful two-day run in the second annual McDowell Christmas Tournament with a 53-48 win Thursday evening against the Community School of Davidson.

After starting the season 0-4, McDowell (4-5) has now reeled off wins in four of its last five contests and finished the calendar year with some momentum as the team returns to Mountain 3A/4A Conference play this week. This recent success could be as much a byproduct of the team having a normal routine in place over the past few weeks as anything else.

The Titans had only three games under their belt over a span of 21 days at the start, due to various scheduling changes. But right now, head coach Brian Franklin’s team is in the middle of a busy stretch with eight contests over a period of 19 days.

“Just to be able to play games is huge for us right now,” said Franklin. “There was such a long stretch there where we were not playing games. Practice is great and it’s really important, but if that’s all you do, it gets monotonous.”