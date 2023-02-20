The McDowell Titans wrestling team finished out the 2022-23 campaign over the weekend with a pair of grapplers giving their best at the 4A State Championships in Greensboro.

Hayden Haynes, a 220-pound sophomore, concluded a breakthrough campaign, going 2-2 on the weekend. Senior Bryson Stines competed in two matches at the 195-pound weight class. Stines, after spending his junior year at heavyweight, slid down to 195 this season and as a fourth-place finisher at Regionals the week prior, faced the challenge of going up against a top seed immediately.

Stines valiantly fought with Hickory Ridge’s Tomas Brooker (58-0) in the opener before losing by technical fall to the eventual state champion at 195. Then on Day Two of the event, Stines was matched up with Athens Drive junior Kiyon Brown, losing out by a 9-1 decision. Stines finished out his senior campaign with a 23-18 record and making his second appearance at the state championships.

“Bryson has been a definite team player for us in his career. We have had depth in our program around that weight class in recent years and Bryson has wrestled up for us,” said McDowell wrestling coach Chad Davis. “This year he finally got the opportunity to be at his weight and he really made the best of the chance at 195, which was a very competitive weight class from conference up through the state level. We’re proud of his accomplishments in the program.”

While Stines is finishing up his high school wrestling career, Haynes has put the stamp on his arrival as one of the best young performers in the state at 220-pounds. The sophomore opened up on Thursday with a 3-2 win over Panther Creek’s Jacob Williams. On Friday, Haynes was pinned by the Midwest Region champion Cox Mill’s Sam Cowher (27-1) 1:20 into the first period. Cowher lost in the next round to eventual state champion Caleb Beaty (44-0).

For Haynes, he continued to pick up valuable experience during the consolation round as he quickly pinned Greensboro Page’s Selwyn Davis to earn his second win of the weekend. Haynes eventually fell just short of placing at states as he lost his final bout to Holly Springs Vincent Nolfo by pinfall.

Overall, Haynes (39-10) put together a solid weekend in his first state championship appearance. He is in a position to make serious inroads over the next two seasons as a state title contender.

“Hayden has really put himself on the map this season as a really good wrestler,” added Davis. “There wasn’t a lot of expectations going in except to take in and learn from the state championship tournament experience. This weekend gives him things to work on this off-season and the motivation for the next two years.”

With two state qualifiers this year and a plethora of younger wrestlers forced into starting positions, Davis feels that this season is a stepping-stone to possibly bigger things down the road for the program as a whole.

“The biggest takeaway from the season is that with a young group we still were competitive in a lot of our matches. A bout here and there was the difference through a good portion of the conference schedule between winning and losing. We’re getting there as a group and, hopefully, with more experience, we can close the gap on some of the other programs we face.”

Along with Haynes, 106-pound wrestler Morgan Repasky will return next season to highlight the roster. She could be a contender in the inaugural NCHSAA State Women’s Championships next season. Repasky placed fourth at the state women’s invitational a few weeks ago.