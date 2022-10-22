Hard to swallow: Blocked field goal with 2 seconds left dooms Titans in pivotal game

ASHEVILLE – Last week, it was extreme disappointment for the McDowell Titans. This week, it was a case of extreme heartbreak.

Coming off a lopsided 42-0 home loss to Asheville, McDowell was on a mission to regain some pride here at the tail end of the 2022 regular season on the road against the Erwin Warriors.

Everything early on was working for a huge bounce-back victory, but unfortunately, a significant, first-half lead was squandered as Erwin pulled off a 41-35 comeback win at Kerr Stadium.

With the score tied 35-35 and just two seconds left on the clock, the Titans appeared poised to win a close one. But Erwin blocked Gunner Dietrich’s 30-yard field goal attempt, and Phillip Shostak scooped a perfect hop off the turf and sprinted down the home sideline, scoring the game winner as the final horn sounded, ending McDowell’s night in misery and most likely, the Titans’ chances of a State 4A Playoff berth.

The loss for McDowell (5-4 overall, 2-3 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) is about as tough as one could be.

For the first quarter, plus a handful of seconds in the second quarter, the Titans looked like a team possessed. McDowell scored on its first three possessions, and defensively, created a turnover and held Erwin to zero yards offense during the first 13 minutes of game time. The result was a 20-0 McDowell lead.

The Titans opened the night with a 77-yard drive, capped off by a 4-yard run from quarterback Ricky Carr in his much-awaited return from an injury to give McDowell a 7-0 advantage.

Then, on the third play of Erwin’s first drive, Majesty Summey intercepted an Iggy Welch pass at the McDowell 44.

On the next play, Josh Ellis broke a 56-yard run, padding the score to 14-0. After forcing another three and out, McDowell embarked on a 75-yard drive over a span of six-plus minutes. Hunter Pittman, on a double-handoff, broke through from 23 yards out, making it 20-0.

Welch finally got on track in the second quarter and drove the Warriors downfield, scoring twice to get back to a 20-14 margin late in the half.

McDowell answered just before the break. Carr hit Ellis on a 24-yard misdirection play with 29 seconds left in the half, making it 28-14.

While it appeared on the scoreboard that McDowell held control through the entire first half, the game had a feel of a shootout going into the break. And that’s exactly how things ended up in the second half.

Both teams scored on their first two possessions of the second half.

The Warriors’ defense, who got few stops on the night, forced McDowell into only its second punt of the night late in the third quarter, and that allowed the offense to finally catch up. Erwin tied the score 35-35 with 11:01 left on a 4-yard run from Shostak.

With the game still tied, McDowell regained possession at its own 13 with 7:34 left. The offense gave a steady dose of handoffs to Ellis, who gained chunks of eight to 10 yards per play. Wing back Hayden Haynes was also in two of those plays, helping move the ball downfield while chewing up the rest of the clock.

A seven-yard run by Ellis got the ball to the Erwin 30 with 2:55 left. The durable sophomore continued to churn away with runs of four and seven yards respectively, pushing inside the Warrior 15 with 1:34 left.

On a second and 8 at the 11 with 1:03 left, Carr lost eight yards on a designed fake to Ellis. That turned out to be a significant play as it stubbed up what was destined to be a game-winning drive. On third and 16, Ellis got six of the yards back, creating a 30-yard game winning field goal try for Dietrich with two seconds left.

Erwin called timeout to freeze Dietrich, and then came up with the block.

Statistically the Titans did everything they needed to have a chance to win. The offense played ball-control, finishing with 434 yards on the night, 350 of it on the ground. Ellis carried his biggest load of the season, gaining 280 yards rushing on a career-high 39 attempts, and scored two rushing touchdowns. Friday’s effort puts the sophomore at over 1,400 yards for the season.

Carr finished 6-of-11 for 84 yards and one score, all of which took place in the first half. Jackson Marsh caught two of those passes for 34 yards with a catch apiece from Jeremiah Ellis, Matthew Spivey and Hayden Haynes.

McDowell will finish out the regular season next Friday, hosting A.C. Reynolds on senior night.