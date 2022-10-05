Hard-fought win: Lady Titans pick up league victory over Erwin

The McDowell Lady Titans won at the top five singles seeds and claimed a solid 7-2 victory against the Erwin Warriors on Tuesday on the road.

McDowell (4-6) also took two of the three doubles matches en route to beating Erwin (2-10 overall, 2-9 Mountain 3A/4A Conference). The matches more evenly contested than the final score might seem to indicate. Three singles matches and one doubles match were decided on tiebreakers.

Kylie Handy dispatched Leslie Sanchez 6-2, 6-2 at the top seed. At No. 2, Emma Washburn edged Lily Cowan-Kinney 6-3, 3-6 (10-3). Maris Suttles clipped Selah Frisbee 4-6, 6-1 (10-7) at No. 3.

Fourth seed Tessa Ross beat Gracie Guthrie 6-0, 6-1. At No. 5, McKinna Young slid past Jameson Phelps 4-6, 6-2 (10-7). Erwin picked up its lone singles win at the sixth seed where Camdin Shelton beat Gracie Hendricks 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Washburn and Suttles teamed up to beat Sanchez and Cowan-Kinney 8-5. Young and Hendricks beat Abigail Kaufman and Phelps 8-6. Shelton and Frisbee defeated Handy and Ross in an 8-8 (10-8) tiebreaker.

McDowell wraps up the regular season Thursday at home against A.C. Reynolds (4 p.m).