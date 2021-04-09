Hames, Lady Titans too much for Watauga

The second half of the shortened 2021 high school softball campaign kicked off with a 6-0 shutout win by the McDowell Lady Titans on the road at Watauga Wednesday.

After struggling offensively earlier in the week, McDowell returned to its more normal self at the plate, collecting nine hits in the contest. The Lady Titans jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a half-inning of play. They added a single run in the fourth and three more in the fifth to expand the margin.

Madi Smith went 3-of-4 including a double, drove in a run and scored twice. Lucy Hames and Maris Suttles had two hits and one RBI each. Shortstop Jessica Cannon (1-3, triple) and catcher Gracie Rice (2RBIs) each added a hit as well.

The offense was more than enough as Hames shut down the Lady Pioneers at the plate, tossing a complete-game one-hitter. Hames faced three over the minimum, striking out 10 batters and walking one.

McDowell improves to 4-3 overall and is in third place in the Northwestern 3A/4A standings.