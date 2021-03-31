Hames blanks Hickory: Lady Titans cruise behind strong pitching performance

Less than 24 hours after surviving with a road win at Freedom, the McDowell Lady Titans returned home and shut out the Hickory Lady Red Tornados 4-0 Tuesday afternoon.

The contest, moved up a day to avoid weather issues, featured a dominant outing on the bump by pitcher Lucy Hames, who tossed a complete-game shutout. Hames scattered five hits and struck out eight batters. The senior allowed just one walk. Hickory had one runner reach scoring position the entire game, in the top half of the fourth inning.

Offensively, the Lady compiled eight hits in total.

McDowell (3-2) jumped out to a 1-0 lead after an inning. Madi Smith reached on a bunt single. Gracie Rice then ripped a single and Hames walked to load the bases. Smith scored from third on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Maris Suttles to give McDowell the early lead.

Then, a three-run fourth gave the Lady Titans more in the way of separation. Addie Brown singled with one out. Maggie Rometti then reached on an error. Avery Jordan made it 2-0 with an RBI single, driving in Brown.