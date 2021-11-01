Hail Troy: Unbeaten East McDowell wraps up Foothills Conference volleyball championship

The Foothills Conference fall sports season wrapped Thursday, and the East McDowell Middle School Lady Trojans volleyball team brought home the county’s second title of the season courtesy of a three-game sweep of Heritage in the conference tournament championship.

The victory finishes a phenomenal season for the Lady Trojans volleyball team, as they finished 11-0 overall, including an unblemished 9-0 mark in the regular season. East did miss three matches during the campaign due to COVID protocols but still played all league members at least once.

“I am proud of the work our girls have put in this season,” East McDowell head coach Shawna Lytle said. “This is one of the most cohesive groups that I’ve had. They all played and supported each other. No one player thought they were better than the other. And I believe that allowed us to do achieve what we did, as a team.”

In Thursday’s championship, East held off Heritage by a 25-23 score in the first game. That turned out to be the biggest challenge by the Lady Eagles. The second game was a 25-11 rout by the Lady Trojans and then a 25-19 win in the third finished East's road to the championship.