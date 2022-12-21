Gutting it out: Lady Titans survive against pesky Avery squad

NEWLAND — It won’t go down as the most aesthetically pleasing win ever, but the McDowell Lady Titans did exactly what they needed to do. And ultimately, that is what matters for this young group.

A gutsy effort on the road Tuesday night by McDowell ended a brief, two-game losing streak in a 53-49 win at Avery County.

After winning its first seven contests of the season by an average margin of 45 points, the schedule for McDowell (8-2) has tightened up over the past two weeks, so finding themselves on the road in another tough battle on Tuesday wasn’t too surprising for coach Zack McCartha’s team.

Tuesday’s result, however, is very encouraging for the Lady Titans as they will likely see more in the way of tighter matchups down the road once league play resumes after the holidays.

This game was close most of the first half with Avery enjoying a brief 13-11 advantage.

McDowell answered with a 10-2 spurt to begin the second half. Abby McMahan’s layup on a pick and roll put the Lady Titans ahead 21-14 with 5:53 left in the half. McMahan, who finished with a season-high 10 points, was a big catalyst in ultimately pushing the McDowell lead to 12 points by the half.

However, the Lady Vikings remained pesky on their home floor and chipped into the second-half lead several times, but the Lady Titans seemed to have an answer for each challenge they faced. The lead was reduced to three points with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter and hovered within five points for most of the fourth.

But in the end some big plays were made and the end result was a big road win for a team that handled a close game well, especially away from home.

Kensly Stewart finished with 14 points, but the sophomore put together her best floor outing of the season, tallying six assists, six rebounds and four steals.

Sage Young (5 assists, 4 steals, 3 assists) and Emma Washburn (3 rebounds) tallied eight points each.

Peyton McPeters (6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) had five points, Emma England (4 rebounds) chipped in with four points, Faith Laws scored three points and Brooklyn Thompson made one free throw.

McDowell and Avery will battle each other again Wednesday, Dec. 28, on the opening day of the McDowell Christmas Invitational (5 p.m. start).