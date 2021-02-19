Gutsy effort: Lady Titans go down swinging against unbeaten Freedom

McDowell got as close as six in the fourth, but the Lady Patriots – who were 20-of-27 from the line – made enough free throws down the stretch to seal the deal. Turnovers also plagued McDowell in the fourth quarter, with eight of the Lady Titans’ 17 miscues coming in the final stanza.

“Take away a couple of offensive rebounds and put-backs, and that game looks completely different,” said Kinninger. “Madi getting in foul trouble early really hurt us.

“We made some shots, and when we got the ball inside, Naliyah played like a beast. I’m just super proud of the way they handled themselves tonight and showed what a Lady Titan should be.”

McDowell shot the ball well, hitting for 44% (20-45) for the game. Freedom shot 39% (22-56). But the Lady Patriots held a 34-25 advantage on the boards and a decisive 16-6 edge on the offensive glass. Freedom out-rebounded McDowell 7-0 offensively in the first half. The Lady Patriots committed just eight turnovers, with only three of them coming after the break.