Great day for it: Youth football action at Titan Stadium

The West McDowell Titans' Kiryn Johnson pulls free from the grasp of a Draughn defender for some hard-fought yardage.
West McDowell's Bodhi Dvorak drags a pike of defenders with him as he gains some yards.
Landon Brown punts the football.
Aiden Lynch tries to get past a defender.
Kiryn Johnson runs the football.
The Junior Titans take the field.
Cooper Plemmons looks on during Saturday's game.
The Titans get the play call in the huddle.
The West McDowell Junior Titans hosted the W.A. Young Wildcats last Saturday at Titan Stadium in McDowell County Youth Football League action. The weather was cooperative to say the least.
