Goose egg gone: Titans whip Roberson for first time in school history

At one point late in the second quarter, the Titans drove from their own 34 to the Rams’ 10 before the drive stalled and McDowell came away empty.

But the defense forced a three-and-out, giving the Titans a chance with 1:47 left in the half. Gabe Marsh found Josh Ellis over the middle for a 43-yard gain to the Rams’ 10. After a McDowell penalty, Marsh hit Jeremiah Ellis for a 15-yard touchdown strike with 49 seconds to go in the half. Boswell bulled into the end zone for the two-point conversion, and the Titans led 16-0 at the break.

The Rams finally got on the board late in the third after McDowell fumbled deep in its own territory. White scored from 2 yards out with 2:14 left in the quarter. Roberson went for two, but a penalty on the Rams backed them up to the 8 for the try, and the Titans pressured White into throwing incomplete, keeping the margin at two scores.

“The D came up big for us,” said Brewer. “We put them in a bad spot and let them (Roberson) score, but for them to hold them out on that two-point conversion, that was big. That was huge for the defense to stop that. That was big because it kept it at two scores.”