Goose egg gone: Titans whip Roberson for first time in school history

The McDowell Titans left some points on the field Friday night, but they didn’t squander the most the important opportunity of all – the chance to beat the T.C. Roberson Rams for the first time ever.
McDowell (3-0 overall, 1-0 TMC) was utterly dominant on defense and made a pair of first-half touchdowns stand up in a 16-6 win over Roberson in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener at Titan Stadium.
The Titans were 0-10 all-time against the Rams (1-3, 0-1) coming into the night, but seemed determined from the outset to get the monkey off their collective backs, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“I didn’t know about the 0-10 thing until today,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “We’re not 0-10 anymore. These kids find a way. I’m proud of them.”
Senior running back Blake Boswell was elated with the milestone victory, the fourth in a row for the Titans in a streak stretching back to the spring season.
“It feels amazing. First time in team history,” said Boswell. “We pulled out a good win. We didn’t execute like we wanted to at the end zone, but we got the ‘W,’ and that’s all that matters.”
McDowell held Roberson to just 137 total yards. Explosive senior quarterback Kam White – who came into the game averaging 111 rushing yards per game – was held to just 54 yards on 16 carries, including five negative-yardage plays. White completed as many passes to the Titans (1) as to his teammates. The Rams likely wouldn’t have gotten a sniff of the end zone if the Titans hadn’t fumbled the ball on their own 14.
“We just all played assignment football,” said senior linebacker Grayson “Buck” Blackwelder. “We knew the task at hand and we performed. That’s about all there is to it. Everybody did their jobs and when we do our jobs, we win football games. He (White) was slick – he slipped out of my arms a couple times. But if we keep playing assignment football, we’re going to see the Titans win a lot of games this year.”
Meanwhile, Boswell ran for 113 yards on 24 carries, his third straight 100-yard performance. Freshman Josh Ellis (3 rushes, 37 yards, 2 receptions, 58 yards) and Kiyaun Selby (6-32) played supporting roles. Quarterback Gabe Marsh was 6-of-11 passing for 98 yards and a score and ran for another touchdown, and tight end Jeremiah Ellis caught three passes for 40 yards and a TD.
The Titans got on the board first after holding the Rams on fourth down at midfield on the game’s first possession. McDowell drove 49 yards in 10 plays, with Marsh sneaking in from the 3 on third and goal. A nifty double-reverse pass from wide receiver Jackson Marsh to his quarterback brother on the point-after attempt made it 8-0 with 3:02 left in the third.
McDowell’s defense set the tone the rest of the way. The Titans held Roberson to 1 net yard in the second quarter and 51 for the entire half. The Titans got huge tackles for loss from defensive lineman Jake Marsh and outside linebacker Magesty Summey, with Summey dropping Roberson runners for big losses on back-to-back plays.
At one point late in the second quarter, the Titans drove from their own 34 to the Rams’ 10 before the drive stalled and McDowell came away empty.
But the defense forced a three-and-out, giving the Titans a chance with 1:47 left in the half. Gabe Marsh found Josh Ellis over the middle for a 43-yard gain to the Rams’ 10. After a McDowell penalty, Marsh hit Jeremiah Ellis for a 15-yard touchdown strike with 49 seconds to go in the half. Boswell bulled into the end zone for the two-point conversion, and the Titans led 16-0 at the break.
The Rams finally got on the board late in the third after McDowell fumbled deep in its own territory. White scored from 2 yards out with 2:14 left in the quarter. Roberson went for two, but a penalty on the Rams backed them up to the 8 for the try, and the Titans pressured White into throwing incomplete, keeping the margin at two scores.
“The D came up big for us,” said Brewer. “We put them in a bad spot and let them (Roberson) score, but for them to hold them out on that two-point conversion, that was big. That was huge for the defense to stop that. That was big because it kept it at two scores.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, Selby stopped a Roberson drive with an interception and returned the ball 21 yards to the McDowell 36. Boswell and the Titans’ offensive line – down two injured starters, including all-conference right guard James Day – took it from there, and the Rams never saw the pigskin again.
The Titans held the ball for the final 7:15 and racked up three first downs. Boswell ran for 64 of his yards on the drive, carrying the ball on 10 of the 11 plays McDowell ran.
“We wanted to get a touchdown and seal it, but getting first downs and putting it away is about the same,” said Boswell.
Brewer said he was proud of the offensive line’s production.
“An offensive line is a group that you need to start out together and stay together and just get better and better,” said Brewer. “We’ve cobbled it together down two starters right now, and the boys who came in stepped up and did what they had to do to win the football game.”
McDowell steps outside the conference for the final time next Friday when it hosts the unbeaten Chase Trojans.
“It will be a challenge for us, but every week is a challenge,” said Brewer.