Good times on the court
Photos by Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com
-
- Updated
- 0
- Updated
Senior Mason Lamb, the McDowell Titans' leading scorer, didn't mark in the scorebook in the Titans' 58-46 senior-night win against the Erwin W…
- Updated
The McDowell Lady Titans put together one of their most complete efforts of the season Tuesday night, and it resulted in their first Mountain …
- Updated
ASHEVILLE – Deadly long-range shooting and outstanding athleticism have been the recipe for the A.C. Reynolds Rockets this season. Both were o…
- Updated
McDowell Titan wrestler Morgan Repasky finished as state runner-up for the second consecutive season in the N.C. Women's Wrestling Invitationa…
- Updated
ASHEVILLE – For about 27 minutes of game time, the McDowell Lady Titans had the role of spoiler nailed down to perfection.
- Updated
The McDowell Titans put their hardhats on, rolled up their sleeves and went to work on senior night.
- Updated
ASHEVILLE – McDowell High School's two junior varsity basketball teams were in some close battles on Friday, however neither team could pull o…
- Updated
McDowell High School's two junior varsity basketball teams had no trouble on Tuesday, picking up easy victories at home against Erwin.
- Updated
WEAVERVILLE — It just never seems to come easy for the McDowell Titans when visiting Blackhawk Country.
