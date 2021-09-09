Game on: Titans visit Avery after lengthy layoff

NOTE: "Tonight" in the story refers to Friday.
Most seasons, high school teams in North Carolina can be fairly certain on Thursday afternoon that they’ll be playing on Friday.
That isn’t always the case in the bizarro-world of COVID football.
So, as of Thursday afternoon, the McDowell Titans were still scheduled to travel to Avery for their second game of the season tonight (7:30 p.m. kickoff).
It’s been 21 days since McDowell’s season-opening 20-14 win over R-S Central. The Titans’ game against Mitchell in Week 2 was canceled after several McDowell players ended up in quarantine. Throw in an open date on Sept. 3, and you’re talking about a substantial layoff.
Currently, the Titans’ junior varsity program is sidelined in quarantine, and its game against Tuscola, originally set for Thursday, was canceled. That quarantine has not affected the varsity team.
“It’s been an awfully long time since we played,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “It kind of feels like we’re starting the season over again. It seems like we’ve been able to get our focus back, but we won’t know until we play.”
While the Titans have been idle, the Vikings (0-3) have been anything but. Avery has played a difficult schedule (Cherryville, Cherokee, Hampton, Tenn.) and has shown the ability to produce points despite losing its first three games.
“My biggest concern is that Avery is getting ready to play their fourth ballgame, and we’ve only played once,” said Brewer. “You start the season and from week to week, you fix things that are wrong, and get better as you go, and we haven’t been able to do that. It worries me.”
All the fixes the Titans had to make after the R-S Central win were minor ones. McDowell was fairly dominant up front against the run-oriented Hilltoppers, holding Central to 207 rushing yards. Meanwhile, McDowell had two running backs, Blake Boswell (21-135-2TDs) and Kiyuan Selby (13-114-TD) eclipse the 100-yard mark. The Titans rolled up a whopping 28 first downs with a patient, ball-control offense.
The Titans pulled ahead 20-7 midway through the third quarter of that contest, and seemed poised to blow the Hilltoppers out before a one-hour-plus lightning delay gave R-S Central some new life.
Still, it was a solid opener and the second consecutive win for the Titans, who closed out the COVID-shortened spring season with a win over Freedom.
In order to improve to 2-0, McDowell will have to adjust to a game plan that’s the polar opposite to that of R-S Central. Avery runs a wide-open, spread offense, similar to what the Titans will see from many of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference teams they’ll face when league play starts.
“R-S and Avery are so completely different,” said Brewer. “That’s especially true for our defense. We knew R-S wanted to run it, and Avery wants to sling it.”
Slinging it for the Vikings will be sophomore quarterback Will Stanford (6-0, 180). Stanford is 38-of-79 passing for 574 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also rushed for 168 yards and another score on 26 carries.
Stanford’s favorite target so far has been junior wide receiver Logan Gilliam, who has made 15 receptions for 201 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Chad Giarusso (5-11, 185) is the top ground gainer for Avery, running for 309 yards and four TDs on 60 attempts.
Defensively, senior tackle Levi Andrews (6-3, 240) has been a beast, making a whopping 67 tackles, including four for losses.
The Titans will counter with Boswell and senior quarterback Gabe Marsh, who was 5-of-11 for 90 yards in the opener. Tight end Jeremiah Ellis caught three Marsh aerials for 69 yards.
Senior linebacker Grayson “Buck” Blackwelder led the Titans with 10 tackles, including two for losses, against R-S Central. Lineman Jake Marsh made six stops, two for losses. Defensive back Jeryah Cash also had six tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles.
Selby, a senior, won’t be available tonight. He suffered a knee injury against R-S Central. Brewer is hopeful Selby will be able to return soon. In addition, sophomore lineman Jonathon Hall will miss tonight’s game. Hall suffered a broken hand in practice, but Brewer said the Titans should get Hall back at some point.
For Brewer, the trip up the mountain will be a homecoming of sorts. Brewer was the Vikings’ head coach for 11 seasons, ending in 2015. He returned to Avery once as an assistant at Cloudland, Tenn., but this is the first time he’s been back as a head coach.
“It will be more familiar to me, but that’s about it,” said Brewer. “But I’m a pretty loyal guy and this is my team now. I’m a Titan.”
The Titans are 8-4 all-time against the Vikings. The two last met in 2018, with McDowell winning 52-27.