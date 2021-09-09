Game on: Titans visit Avery after lengthy layoff

“My biggest concern is that Avery is getting ready to play their fourth ballgame, and we’ve only played once,” said Brewer. “You start the season and from week to week, you fix things that are wrong, and get better as you go, and we haven’t been able to do that. It worries me.”

All the fixes the Titans had to make after the R-S Central win were minor ones. McDowell was fairly dominant up front against the run-oriented Hilltoppers, holding Central to 207 rushing yards. Meanwhile, McDowell had two running backs, Blake Boswell (21-135-2TDs) and Kiyuan Selby (13-114-TD) eclipse the 100-yard mark. The Titans rolled up a whopping 28 first downs with a patient, ball-control offense.

The Titans pulled ahead 20-7 midway through the third quarter of that contest, and seemed poised to blow the Hilltoppers out before a one-hour-plus lightning delay gave R-S Central some new life.

Still, it was a solid opener and the second consecutive win for the Titans, who closed out the COVID-shortened spring season with a win over Freedom.

In order to improve to 2-0, McDowell will have to adjust to a game plan that’s the polar opposite to that of R-S Central. Avery runs a wide-open, spread offense, similar to what the Titans will see from many of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference teams they’ll face when league play starts.