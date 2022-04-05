Fresh faces: Titan reserves spark 3-2 win over Hilltoppers

Facing another three-game week, McDowell baseball coach Alex Smith altered his lineup Monday evening and it paid off with a 3-2 win over the R-S Central Hilltoppers in nonconference action.

The win snaps a two-game skid from last week and puts McDowell at 7-5 overall at the midway point in the season.

The lineup on Monday featured a fresh look, as several reserves got to start. While the team collected just four hits in total, it was the reserves that came up huge at the plate.

“That was a big team win for us,” said Smith. “We used four pitchers who were efficient in doing their job, we played a clean game defensively and we got some big hits in big spots”

With McDowell down 1-0 in the bottom of the second, right fielder Hunter Sills (1-for-3) started a rally with a one-out single to center. Braden Beck then reached on an error, with Sills making it around to third. Catcher Chase Coley (1-for-4, RBI) then ripped an RBI hit up the middle, tying the game 1-1.

Noah Higgins then hit a sacrifice fly to right, bringing in Beck and giving the Titans a 2-1 lead.

R-S Central responded with a run in the top of the third to pull even again at 2-2. That all led to the next half inning, when McDowell regained the lead, this time for good.

Designated hitter Kaden Elkins (1-for-2) singled to left with one out. After taking the first pitch for a strike, first baseman Zach Whitson (1-for-3, double, RBI) ripped a run-scoring double to left-center. Elkins, hustling around the base paths, slid just under the tag at the plate to put the Titans in front 3-2.

That turned out to be the game-winner as McDowell put together a collaborative effort on the mound.

Starter Caleb Jimison allowed both runs to R-S in 2 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, struck out two and walked three. Ty Smith came on in relief and earned the win, going 1 2/3 hitless frames, striking out two and walking one. Pitchers Logan Duncan (IP) and Hunter Byerly (2 IP, 3K, 2BB) doubled down, tossing the final three innings and allowing no hits or runs and striking out a combined three batters. Byerly recorded the save.

McDowell was to have hosted Enka on Tuesday, but the game postponed until today (Wednesday) because substantial rain was forecast for Tuesday evening. The Titans are on the road at Enka on Thursday.

McDowell 2, R-S Central 1 (JV)

The McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team squeaked out a 2-1 victory Monday afternoon in the resumption of a contest that started last month.

Book-end single runs in the first and sixth innings were enough to get the win. Kyson Rinnert went 2-for-3 with an RBI, along with a two-hit outing from Mason Brewer (double). Dawson Ray, Alex Barnes, Jacob Davis (2BB), and Griffin Young added one hit apiece.

In the McDowell sixth, Barnes reached on a single to the right side. Courtesy runner Keller Bradley stole second and then made it to third on a single by Young.

After a Hilltopper pitching change, Braden Gardin reached on a walk-off bunt, scoring Keller.

Rinnert got the win, pitching five scoreless innings and allowing one hit. He struck out eight and walked no one.