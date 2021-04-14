Freedom golfers sweep McDowell teams

The McDowell Titans and Lady Titans golf teams both fell to league-leading Freedom in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match play at Marion Lake Club on Monday afternoon.

Freedom’s boys shot 163 to McDowell’s 193. The Lady Patriots bested the Lady Titans, turning in a 106 to McDowell’s 139. The Lady Titans are now 3-2 and tied for third in the conference standings behind unbeaten Freedom and Alexander Central. The Titans (2-3) are in fifth place in the boys’ standings.

In the boys’ match, Colby Davis led the way for the Titans with a 45. Coda Johnson shot 47 and Dalton Byerly 48. Cade Hemphill (53) and Riley Hollifield (55) also played. Freedom’s Alex Bock led all scorers with a 38.

Ashton Kirkland’s 44 led the Lady Titans. Ryleigh Burnette shot 46 and Kaylin Darvaux 49. Claudia Taylor (51) and Lacy Patton (59) also played. Freedom’s Albany Bock had the low round with a 34.

McDowell hosts South Caldwell at Marion Lake Club next Monday.