With the 2022-23 sports year now over for middle and high school athletes, focus can move on to the next school year and there's no better way to get a head start on 2023-24 than getting your annual physical evaluation complete.

Mission Sports Medicine McDowell, in conjunction with McDowell High School, will be holding the annual Free Physical Day on Tuesday, May 23, at McDowell High for all athletes in the county in grades 6-12. The collaborative event, which includes local school nurses, MHS athletic training staff and representatives from UNC Health Care and Emerge Ortho, will all be on-site Tuesday to help provide this service for free to any student athletes who plan on being involved in athletics with either middle school in the county or at McDowell High. Attaining a physical on Tuesday covers an athlete for the entirety of the next school year and is a requirement by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

The importance of having a yearly physical is to find early detection of any injury or condition that could prove harmful to an athlete when performing on the field.

“Obviously having a physical is important in that it is a requirement, but with all the injuries you see today in athletics, it is important to get that yearly check just to make sure something medically does not sneak up,” said McDowell High School Athletic Trainer Megan Inness. “Being able to have all resources come together to provide this service is a big deal as well. We just want our athletes to be in the best shape possible before going out on the field.”

Those who plan to attend the Free Physical Day will need to have a form completed before your physical can be administered. For any new athletes coming in, a Family ID account will also need to be created so the results of your physical can be stored in the school’s database.

Last year around 200 local athletes took advantage of the service and received their evaluations on Free Physical Day, and the expectation is for that number to be higher this year.

“I know that it seems like a big task for everyone to come out and have the physical done, but its very important and with the costs being covered. Last year we had over 200 come out and I am expecting we will have a bigger crowd this year. Its just good to get that out of the way and not have to worry about it, even for those who might not have their physical expire at this time of the year.

Mission Hospital McDowell is the official partner of athletic training needs for McDowell County Schools. Inness, along with athletic trainer James Westfall, have been hired by Mission to serve middle school and high school athletes in the county.

For more information on Free Physical Day and how to sign up for Family ID, go to www.familyid.com/programs/mcdowell-high-school-2023-2024-athletic-registration.