Four Titans compete in state tourney

Four McDowell Titan wrestlers competed in the North Carolina 4A State Championships in Greensboro last weekend.

None of the four placed, but senior 195-pounder Jesse Barrier came the closest, advancing to the championship quarterfinals and going 2-2 in the tournament.

Senior 220-pounder Collin Campbell won one match. Senior Bruin Lytle (170 pounds) and junior Bryson Stines (285) lost their first two bouts.

Barrier opened with a 6-2 decision over Hoggard’s Pierce White in the first round Thursday evening. In the championship quarterfinals, Barrier fell 7-0 to West Forsyth’s Aidan Meagher. Barrier bounced back in the second consolation round to defeat New Bern’s Jeremiah Davenport 10-5. In the third round, Barrier lost a 3-1 heart-breaker to Lumberton’s Quintez Shipman.

Barrier, a two-time conference champion, finished the season 32-9 and won his 100th career match earlier in the year.

Campbell was pinned by Lake Norman’s Sakarri Morrison, the eventual runner-up, in the first round. In the first round of consolations, Campbell won a 6-4 decision over Xavier Lewis of Leesville Road. Campbell was pinned by Laney’s Trystan Richardson in the second round of the consolation bracket.