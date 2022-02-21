Four Titans compete in state tourney

Four McDowell Titan wrestlers competed in the North Carolina 4A State Championships in Greensboro last weekend.
None of the four placed, but senior 195-pounder Jesse Barrier came the closest, advancing to the championship quarterfinals and going 2-2 in the tournament.
Senior 220-pounder Collin Campbell won one match. Senior Bruin Lytle (170 pounds) and junior Bryson Stines (285) lost their first two bouts.
Barrier opened with a 6-2 decision over Hoggard’s Pierce White in the first round Thursday evening. In the championship quarterfinals, Barrier fell 7-0 to West Forsyth’s Aidan Meagher. Barrier bounced back in the second consolation round to defeat New Bern’s Jeremiah Davenport 10-5. In the third round, Barrier lost a 3-1 heart-breaker to Lumberton’s Quintez Shipman.
Barrier, a two-time conference champion, finished the season 32-9 and won his 100th career match earlier in the year.
Campbell was pinned by Lake Norman’s Sakarri Morrison, the eventual runner-up, in the first round. In the first round of consolations, Campbell won a 6-4 decision over Xavier Lewis of Leesville Road. Campbell was pinned by Laney’s Trystan Richardson in the second round of the consolation bracket.
Campbell, also a two-time conference champ, finished the season 35-8.
Lytle was pinned in the first round by eventual runner-up Tomas Brooker of Hickory Ridge. He fell via a 10-1 major decision to Cardinal Gibbons’ Samuel Davis in the consolation round.
Lytle finished the season with a 35-16 record.
Stines, a junior who was giving up a tremendous amount of weight in the 285-pound class, was pinned by Jack Britt’s Amarie Daniels in the first round. Stines was pinned by Laney’s Corey Pollock in the first round in the consolation bracket.
Stines finished the season with an 18-10 mark.