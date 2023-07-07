The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association released its all-state teams for 2023 and McDowell High had four players make the list of 104 players in the 4A classification from across the entire state.

District 8 4A player of the year Abby Wyatt has picked up her first all-state selection of her career. Wyatt led the Lady Titans in several offensive categories this spring and was a huge catalyst for the team at the top of the lineup, batting a team-best .507 on the season collecting 36 hits in 79 plate appearances. Fourteen of the 36 hits were for extra bases, including one home run. Wyatt drove in a team-high 28 runs and scored 25 times, which also led the 14-8 Lady Titans in the spring.

Sage Young was the second McDowell player chosen all-state last week. Young was second on the team in terms of batting average (.457), hits (32) and runs scored (25) on the season. The rising junior also came in and won a game on the mound, striking out four batters. The last two all-state selections were catcher Gracie Rice and infielder Miranda Wall.

Wall, a third basemen, finished with a .382 batting average, driving in 18 runs and drawing a team-high eight walks on the campaign. Wall also improved defensively at third in 2023, committing just one error all season.

Rice dealt with injuries behind the plate this season, but when in the lineup, was still an important bat in the middle of the lineup. She finished with a .326 batting average, collecting 15 hits, one of them a home run, and 10 RBIs in 56 plate appearances. Rice also took on the responsibility of guiding the pitching staff from behind the plate.

McDowell had three other players who were all-district for 2023 and with the exception of Rice, all post-season award winners will return next year to give the Lady Titans one its deepest and talented squads in recent years.