A McDowell High alum continues to put together a solid college resume on the hardwood after three years of work.

Former Lady Titan standout and current Brevard College forward Makenna Parkins was selected to the USA South All-Conference First Team earlier this week. Parkins, a dual-sport athlete, led the Tornados in scoring (13.4 ppg) and rebounding (8-0 rpg) in 26 games played as of Friday night. Parkins was also named USA South Volleyball All-Conference Honorable Mention in the fall.

On the hardwood, Parkins was second on the team in both field goal (41.5%) and three-point percentage (32.8%), scoring in double figures 20 times and had nine double-doubles on the season.

The lefty has put together a solid career at the Division III program starting with limited playing time as a freshman, playing just seven games in 2020-21 while averaging just over six points and four rebounds per contest. Then as a sophomore last basketball season, her stats nearly doubled in both categories. Parkins in 25 games averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. Parkins posted a 42% shooting percentage and a blistering 80% from the foul line.

One of her two best performances this season includes 23 points in an 81-79 loss at Southern Virginia on Jan. 28. On that night she 10-of-14 from the field, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists in 39 minutes playing time.

In an early season 62-57 loss at Berry College (GA), Parkins scored 21 points and gathered 12 rebounds in 30 minutes of playing time. On that night she made her living at the foul line going 12-of-14 at the stripe.

The Brevard College women's basketball team (16-10) was unable to withstand a furious fourth-quarter rally by North Carolina Wesleyan University (18-8) on Thursday night in Rocky Mount, N.C. The Battling Bishops eliminated the Tornados from the USA South Conference Women's Basketball Tournament by a 68-62 score.

The defeat concludes a record-breaking season for the Tornados, who finished with the program's most single-season wins (16) and conference wins (12) in the NCAA era.

On Thursday, two former Lady Titan basketball players lead the charge. Sophomore Naliyah Boyce joining Parkins with 14 points each. Boyce grabbed a team-best best eight rebounds while Parkins totaled six. Parkins also logged a team-high three steals in the loss.

Parkins for her career has 701 points and 391 rebounds in 58 games played. The point total ranks 11th in school history during the NCAA Era which goes back to 2008 and her rebounds already puts her in the top 10 all-time. Only two Brevard women have reached the 1000-point plateau during the NCAA era. Madison Lenox (2013-17) is the school’s leading scorer with 1,697 points and Anna Schlobohm (2008-12) is second with 1,119 points.