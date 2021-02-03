Football practice starts Monday for Titans

The most unusual football season in the history of McDowell High — and, in all likelihood, the entire state — is set to begin Monday, Feb. 8.

The Titans’ first practice will take place that afternoon. Head coach Darrell Brewer said all players should report to the weight room by 2:15 Monday.

Players must have completed physical forms on file in order to participate. The first five days of practice are still considered conditioning days. The first full-contact practice day is Saturday, Feb. 13. All NCHSAA COVID-19 rules will be in effect, including face coverings and social distancing for players and coaches. Crowds will be limited to 100 people, not counting players, coaches, cheerleaders, bands and support personnel.

The traditional fall football season was postponed last August as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association introduced its new calendar in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only two sports, girls’ volleyball and girls’ and boys’ cross country, took place in the fall of 2020. Basketball began Jan. 5.

Football is next up, with practice beginning Monday across the state. The season-openers are set for Friday, Feb. 26. The regular season ends Apr. 9. Teams are limited to seven games.