Last week featured a large turnout for the Skyline Marine Friday Night Fishing Tournament as 46 different teams launched from the shores at Blackbear Landing in search of a big catch.

Dale Duncan and Brian Smith secured the win with a cumulative weight of 13.15 pounds. That bag included a 4.5-pound largemouth that was the biggest captured for the week. The rest of the top 10 was closely contested as the range of weights was just over one pound. Dalton Davidson and Paul Brittain were second with 11.87 pounds. Darryl Brown (11.4 lbs.) was third with Anthony and Danny Killough (11.33) close behind in fourth and the team of Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (11.30) in fifth.

Sixth place belonged to Simon Patterson (11.0), and Tim Cope (10.62) was seventh. Eighth place was awarded to Paul Branch and Aaron Gilliland (10.58). Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers (10.55) were ninth and the series leaders Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson rounded out the top 10 with 10.52.

Even with the 10th-place finish, McPeters and Gibson have a sizeable lead in the season points race with 1,090 points, ahead of Jeff and Harold Grindstaff (895) by nearly 200 points. The Killoughs (890) are now five points away from tying for second. Fourth place belongs to Duncan and Smith with 815 points and the team of Roberts and Childers (805) remains in fifth overall for the season.

Roberts and Childers claim TNT victory

On the final Foothills Marine Tuesday Night Trail for July, the team of Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers came home with the big catch, securing a 12.07-pound bag. Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan were second on the night at 10.14 pounds, and the team of Dennis “Flea” Blake and Dennis Elliott captured a third-place finish with 10.1 pounds.

Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (10.05) were fourth, and Bryan Silver and Kevin Glenn (10.02) were fifth. The rest of the top 10 included a sixth-place finish from Jeff Grindstaff and Keith Peek (10.01), Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe (9.13) were seventh, Anthony and Danny Killough (9.07) placed eighth and the teams Chase Harris and Nate Higgins along with Gary Avery and Mike Goodman (8.09) tied for ninth. Harris and Higgins captured a 3.1-pound largemouth to give them the point advantage.

With nine weeks left in the Tuesday Night Trail series, the points race has really tightened up at the top. Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson (1,117) hold a slim 13-point lead over Artie Buchanan and Todd Ayers (1,104) and a 45-point advantage over Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (1,072) who are in third place. Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp remain in fourth place on the season with 1,043 points, and Anthony and Danny Killough round out the top five with 1,035 points.