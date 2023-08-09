We are down inside the final month of the Skyline Marine Friday Night Fishing Tournament and teams are trying to make a late run in the standings. Another solid turnout occurred at Blackbear Landing and this past week featured a new tournament winner as Dalton Davidson and Paul Brittain took first place with a cumulative weight of 13.51 pounds including the largest smallmouth of the week at 3.92 pounds.

Jeff and Harold Grindstaff placed second at 12.43 pounds followed closely by Dale Duncan and Bryan Smith at 12.38 pounds. Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers took fourth on Friday night at 11.52 pounds and the team of Anthony and Danny Killough was fifth with a weight of 11.15 pounds.

The biggest largemouth of the night was caught by Richard Pittman and Rodney Coates who reeled in 4.36 pound bass.

Current point leaders Grant McPeters and Grant Israel (1,135) had a top-20 finish on Friday and now enjoys a 145-point lead over Jeff and Harold Grindstaff (990). Anthony and Danny Killough trails in third by just 20 points. Dale Duncan and Bryan Smith (905) is in fourth and Bryan Roberts along with Todd Childers is in fifth place with 890 points. The top-20 teams who participated in a minimum of 11 tournaments this season will qualify for the end of season championship on Friday, Sept. 1.

Sigmon, Sipe reel in big catch

Last week’s Foothills Marine Tuesday Night Trail featured the largest bag of the season. Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe had a big night on the lake with a season high 15-pound bag that includes a whopping 5.03 pound smallmouth. Anthony and Danny Killough came in second with a 4.07 pound smallmouth and 13.01 in total.

Third place belongs to Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry who gathered in a bag at 12.06 pounds. Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan was fourth at 11.1 pounds and Jeff Grindstaff along with Keith Peek sneaked into the top five with a bag of 11.05 pounds. The biggest largemouth of the evening was picked up by Rick Barlow and Ronnie Murphy at 3.13 pounds.

Much like the Friday night tournament Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson remains on top of the points race with 1,204 points but the once comfortable lead has neatly evaporated. Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (1,196) has made up a lot of ground using five straight top-five placements to be just eight points away. Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (1,166) is in third, Anthony and Danny Killough (1,132) remains in fourth place on the season. And with the big catch of the week, Sigmon and Sipe is now tied with Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp for fifth place with 1,127 points.

The Tuesday Night Trail has going into this week has eight weeks remaining in the season.