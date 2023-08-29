The Skyline Marine Friday Night Fishing Tournament held its final weekly tournament of the season this past Friday at Blackbear Access.

The team of Kevin Glenn and Charles Pitman captured the largest bag last Friday at 13.41 pounds. That bag included an impressive 5.6-pound smallmouth. Anthony and Danny Killough took second place at 12.97 pounds and Jeff and Harold Grindstaff placed third at 12.15 pounds.

The rest of the top five included Paul Branch and Aaron Gilliland at 10.81 pounds and the team of Israel Gibson and Grant McPeters with the help of a 3.57-pound largemouth took fifth place on the night at 10.59 pounds.

Friday’s weekly finale sets the stage for the overall season championship that will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Blackbear Access (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.). The field for Saturday’s championship includes the top 20 in season points, along with two groups that participated in all tournaments this season and two Shimano Wild Card teams. Click here to see the entire field.

Ayers and Buchanan win first TNT of the season

This past Tuesday night featured a win for one of the more consistent teams this fishing season in the Foothills Marine Tuesday Night Trail.

Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan took last week’s weekly championship and the first of the season for the duo with a cumulative weight of 13.08 pounds, beating Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (12.12) and the team of Anthony and Danny Killough (12.05) which placed third.

The next three slots were very close as Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers finished in fourth at 10.15 pounds, Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe were fifth (10.13) and just behind them in sixth was the team of Israel Gibson and Grant McPeters at 10.02 pounds. Ayers and McCurry captured the biggest smallmouth of the night at exactly 4 pounds and the team of Tom McCombs and Darryl Brown had a 3.13-pound largemouth.

Gibson and McPeters continued to lead the points standings with 1,481 points, with Ayers and Buchanan (1,468) trailing by just 13 points with a month left in the season. Ayers and McCurry (1,449) are in third with Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp (1,402) in fourth, along with Anthony and Danny Killough (1,396) fifth in points.

The Foothills Marine Tuesday Night Trail championship will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Blackbear Access. The top 35 teams in points (two lowest weekly scores scratched) will be eligible for the championship.

Full points standings for TNT can be found here.