The Skyline Marine Friday Night Fishing Tournament at Blackbear Access continues to wind down as there is just one weekly event left in the 2023 season.

This past Friday’s event features around 30 teams that casted from Blackbear. Anthony and Danny Killough came away with a big outing, capturing first place with a cumulative weight of 15.81 pounds. One of the catches reeled in was a stout 5.63-pound smallmouth.

Jody Crisp and Corey Krajenke were a distant second on the night at 12.66 pounds. Jackie Killough and Mike Woody were third with 12.07 pounds, one of them being a 4.44-pound largemouth. Israel Gibson and Grant McPeters took fourth at 12.03 pounds and the team of Andy and Jeanette Hensley (11.51) rounded out the top five for the week.

The final week of Friday night tournaments will be Aug. 25. The top 20 in the season points standings, along with five other qualifiers, will participate in the championship round on Friday, Sept. 1.

Duncan and Crisp claim victory on Tuesday Night Trail

Last week’s Tuesday Night Trail sponsored by Foothills Marine was won by Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp with a total weight of 13.02 pounds. The duo captured the largest smallmouth of the night at 3.14 pounds.

Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson were second last Tuesday at 11.09 pounds, and the team of Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers was a close third place, weighing in at 11.07 pounds. Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry came in fourth at 10.12 pounds and Johnny Johnson with Don McPeters came in at fifth with 10.11 pounds. The largest bigmouth last Tuesday was a 3.03-pound fish caught by the team of Chase Harris and Nate Higgins.

McPeters and Gibson hold a slim lead in the season points race with 1,393 points. Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (1,368) are second, and Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (1,352) remain in third overall. Duncan and Crisp (1,315) have a slim fourth-place lead, and the teams of Anthony and Danny Killough and Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe (1,302) are tied for fifth in points.

There are five weeks left in the Tuesday Night Trail series leading up to the championship on Saturday, Oct. 14.