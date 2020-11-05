First steps: Prep volleyball, cross country practice begins with COVID-19 protocols in place

“I know it’s an overused cliché, but this is just something that we have never seen before,” said McDowell High School Athletics Director Keith Ledford earlier this week. “With all the things that we have to do as an athletic department just in order to get this off the ground and running, this will be a different season for sure for everyone.”

Ledford’s statement couldn’t be any truer when you browse through the guidelines that have been put in place by the NCHSAA to help promote safety for the student athletes and spectators during this time. Most, if not all, of the safety guidelines match the current North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines

For example, with volleyball being an indoor sport, only 25 people will be allowed at volleyball matches. That does not include players, coaches, game officials or game operation staff. Essentially, it means that 25 spectators will be allowed indoors to watch volleyball matches.

Ledford confirmed that the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference came to an agreement during a meeting of league Ads earlier this week to restrict the crowds to family members only of the home team.