First steps: Prep volleyball, cross country practice begins with COVID-19 protocols in place

After spending nearly the past eight months on the shelf due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high school athletics is attempting to make a slow return to all public high schools.
High school sports across North Carolina came to a halt back on March 13 as the coronavirus began its invasion into the United States, ending the sports year for public school athletes statewide.
That siege progressed into the early summer months before some very limited activity was allowed to resume. By early August, a secondary spike in cases occurred in the Tar Heel State, which ultimately forced North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker and the NCHSAA Board of Directors to take the unprecedented measures of delaying and completely restructuring the sports calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
The plan features a staggered opening to various sports along with truncated seasons and state playoff schedules for all in order to fit as best as possible within the traditional school calendar.
Fast forward to this week, as most of the member schools in the state are trying to crank up what will almost certainly be the most unique sports year in the history of North Carolina high school athletics.
The 2020 volleyball and cross country seasons officially started on Wednesday, with the first official practices taking place. Both sports will feature a schedule that will have matches beginning in mid-November and ending just before the end of the calendar year.
“I know it’s an overused cliché, but this is just something that we have never seen before,” said McDowell High School Athletics Director Keith Ledford earlier this week. “With all the things that we have to do as an athletic department just in order to get this off the ground and running, this will be a different season for sure for everyone.”
Ledford’s statement couldn’t be any truer when you browse through the guidelines that have been put in place by the NCHSAA to help promote safety for the student athletes and spectators during this time. Most, if not all, of the safety guidelines match the current North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines
For example, with volleyball being an indoor sport, only 25 people will be allowed at volleyball matches. That does not include players, coaches, game officials or game operation staff. Essentially, it means that 25 spectators will be allowed indoors to watch volleyball matches.
Ledford confirmed that the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference came to an agreement during a meeting of league Ads earlier this week to restrict the crowds to family members only of the home team.
“As a league, we figured the best way to keep the number within the guidelines is just to allow family members only of the home team,” he said. “Hopefully, that makes it clear as to who we can and cannot allow in.”
The limited number of spectators is just one of several changes for game-day operations.
For example, spectators of junior varsity matches will have to exit the gymnasium at the conclusion of the junior varsity contest to allow crowds to remain within the guidelines for varsity play.
Also, sanitation of the bleachers, player seating areas and scoring tables will be performed between junior varsity and varsity matches.
All spectators will have to wear a mask and be socially distant, sitting in the designated seating areas.
Junior varsity players, after the conclusion of their match, can remain in the gymnasium to watch varsity matches, but cannot disperse throughout the gymnasium; they must remain as a group in a designated seating area.
The standard game-day procedures for teams will also be different according to the NCHSAA modified sports manual. Visiting teams must bring their own balls for warm-ups. Game balls must be sanitized regularly.
The traditional protocol of switching benches and sides after each set will be waived this season along with a modification of the traditional “high-fives” that occur before and after the match.
Players not actively playing during the match must wear a mask and sit on the designated bench area marked by the host school.
McDowell will play a 12-game conference schedule this season, starting on Monday, Nov. 15 at Alexander Central. The Lady Titans’ home opener will be on Nov. 24 against Freedom.
For cross country meets, all the general standards apply as well. Face coverings will be required when not actively participating, and runners must remain in designated team areas once the event is completed. Cross country teams will be limited to 14 participants in a dual match, nine participants in a meet involving three teams, and seven in a four-team meet. Each meet will feature staggered starting times as well.
The Northwestern 3A/4A is even going a step further to promote safety by having a virtual meet where participants run and then submit their times.
The success volleyball and cross country have this month could somewhat determine the fate of other sports later in the school year. Volleyball is considered a moderate-risk activity by the Department of Health and Human Services, with cross country a lower-risk activity.
However, the changing status of state guidelines such as those concerning indoor crowd capacity, between now and the end of December, will likely be factors with sports like basketball – with a first official practice date of Dec. 7 and a season start of Jan. 4.
As a result, uncertainty remains in a number of areas.
