Finn-tastic: Titans 132-pounder named NWC's top lightweight

McDowell Titans senior wrestler Toby Finn capped off his brilliant high school career by being named Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year in voting by the league’s coaches.

Finn, who dominated the conference at 132 pounds, finished the season 25-1, with his only loss coming by one point in the quarterfinals of last weekend’s State 4A Championships.

First-year head coach Chad Davis said Finn has been a dream to coach.

“Toby is a great athlete; he’s strong, fast and agile,” said Davis. “He was consistently one of the best wrestlers in the gym each week. He has shown his abilities on and off the mat as a student, a leader and a wrestler. He’s a great kid that I expect to see great things from in the future. He’s one of the best wrestlers I have ever worked with, and I’m proud of his accomplishments.”

Finn, a three-time State qualifier and two-time conference champion, breezed through the regular season with an undefeated record. In five regular-season conference matches and two more in the NWC tournament, he went 7-0 with five pins, a forfeit, and a 15-6 major decision in the conference finals. He was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the NWC tourney.