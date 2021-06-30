Finn-tastic: Titans 132-pounder named NWC's top lightweight

McDowell Titans senior wrestler Toby Finn capped off his brilliant high school career by being named Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year in voting by the league’s coaches.
Finn, who dominated the conference at 132 pounds, finished the season 25-1, with his only loss coming by one point in the quarterfinals of last weekend’s State 4A Championships.
First-year head coach Chad Davis said Finn has been a dream to coach.
“Toby is a great athlete; he’s strong, fast and agile,” said Davis. “He was consistently one of the best wrestlers in the gym each week. He has shown his abilities on and off the mat as a student, a leader and a wrestler. He’s a great kid that I expect to see great things from in the future. He’s one of the best wrestlers I have ever worked with, and I’m proud of his accomplishments.”
Finn, a three-time State qualifier and two-time conference champion, breezed through the regular season with an undefeated record. In five regular-season conference matches and two more in the NWC tournament, he went 7-0 with five pins, a forfeit, and a 15-6 major decision in the conference finals. He was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the NWC tourney.
Finn went on to win the West Regional championship after finishing second the previous two seasons. He went 146-38 in his career at McDowell and will wrestle at Belmont Abbey next season.
“Toby was the Most Outstanding Wrestler in our conference and deservedly so,” said Davis. “He was undefeated in the regular season and dominated all his matches. When I needed to bump him up to 138, he did it and didn’t miss a beat. He’s a great kid, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”
Conference champs St. Stephens had the Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year in 182-pounder Andre Britt, and St. Stephens head coach Billy Baker was named Coach of the Year.
The top two finishers in each weight class at the conference tournament earn all-conference honors and several other wrestlers were voted onto the team by the coaches.
The Titans produced a total of five conference champs: Finn, Cal Stevenson (145 pounds), Preston Dennison (170), Jesse Barrier (195) and Collin Campbell (220).
Second-place finishers included Morgan Repasky (106), Marissa Hughes (113), Josh Punch (138) and Bruin Lytle (182).
It was Finn’s third all-conference appearance, and the second for Dennison, Barrier, Stevenson and Lytle.
In addition to the top two finishers, coaches also voted on additional all-conference selections, including the Titans’ Luke Roberts (120).
It was the first all-conference team for Repasky, Hughes, Punch, Campbell and Roberts.