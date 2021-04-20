Fine with nine: Titans put 9 players on All-NWC team

The McDowell Titans didn’t win the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference football championship, but the Titans were still richly rewarded in all-conference selections.

A total of nine McDowell players made the team in voting by the league’s coaches released over the weekend. It was the most selections for the Titans since 1995, when 12 players made the all-conference list.

Included was a pair of senior linebackers making their second consecutive appearances on the All-NWC team, Jacob Pearson and Harley Allison.

Seniors Riley Moore, Bradley Biddix, Seth Baird and Bryson Effler, and juniors James Day, Grayson Blackwelder — the third member of the Titans’ linebacking corps — and Gabe Marsh joined them.

Pearson, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound outside linebacker, led the team in several defensive stat categories and impressed conference coaches enough to finish second in voting for defensive player of the year. Pearson led the Titans in tackles with 82, an average of 13.7 per contest. He had 57 solo stops and led the team with six tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. He also shared the team lead with Allison with two caused fumbles. Pearson also had a quarterback sack. As if that weren’t enough, Pearson finished second on the club in rushing (20 carries, 95 yards) and third in receiving (8 receptions, 65 yards).