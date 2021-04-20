Fine with nine: Titans put 9 players on All-NWC team

The McDowell Titans didn’t win the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference football championship, but the Titans were still richly rewarded in all-conference selections.
A total of nine McDowell players made the team in voting by the league’s coaches released over the weekend. It was the most selections for the Titans since 1995, when 12 players made the all-conference list.
Included was a pair of senior linebackers making their second consecutive appearances on the All-NWC team, Jacob Pearson and Harley Allison.
Seniors Riley Moore, Bradley Biddix, Seth Baird and Bryson Effler, and juniors James Day, Grayson Blackwelder — the third member of the Titans’ linebacking corps — and Gabe Marsh joined them.
Pearson, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound outside linebacker, led the team in several defensive stat categories and impressed conference coaches enough to finish second in voting for defensive player of the year. Pearson led the Titans in tackles with 82, an average of 13.7 per contest. He had 57 solo stops and led the team with six tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. He also shared the team lead with Allison with two caused fumbles. Pearson also had a quarterback sack. As if that weren’t enough, Pearson finished second on the club in rushing (20 carries, 95 yards) and third in receiving (8 receptions, 65 yards).
Allison, a 6-foot, 190-pound outside linebacker, finished fourth on the squad with 40 tackles after leading the team in stops as a junior. Allison tied with Pearson for the team lead in caused fumbles (2), and was second in sacks with two. He had one fumble recovery, tied for second on the squad.
Moore, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior wide receiver and defensive back, led the conference in receiving after moving over from quarterback last season. Moore caught a team-high 20 passes for a league-leading 413 yards, an average of 68.3 per contest. He caught three touchdown passes, two of them on electrifying catch-and-runs of 72 and 78 yards. In a full season, he would have been on pace to set a new school mark for receiving yards. Moore was also outstanding defensively, making 31 tackles, good enough for fifth on the team. He had one interception and blocked a punt — which he then returned 10 yards for a touchdown.
Biddix, a 6-foot, 260-pound senior, anchored the offensive line for the Titans. The three-year starter provided steady leadership and versatility up front for McDowell.
Baird, a 5-foot-9, 155-pound senior, did a bit of nearly everything for the Titans. As a wing back in the offense, Baird rushed for 82 yards on 14 carries, scoring a team-high four touchdowns on the ground, two apiece against Hickory in the season opener and Freedom in the finale, both McDowell wins. He also caught four passes for 23 yards. As a defensive back, Baird made 15 tackles, including one for loss. As a placekicker, he went 10-of-12 on extra points (with one kick blocked), and was 1-of-2 on field goals. As a punter, he kicked 25 times for a 35.4 yard average. Over the last two games, Baird punted seven times for a whopping 42.6 average. He led the team with 37 points scored.
Effler, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound defensive back, finished seventh on the team in tackles with 30, including 18 solo stops.
Day, a 5-foot-10, 240-pound offensive and defensive lineman, played the pivotal right guard position for the Titans all season, as well as taking plenty of snaps at defensive tackle. Day finished with 30 tackles and a quarterback sack.
Blackwelder, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound middle linebacker, was second on the team in tackles with 80, an average of 13.3 per game. Blackwelder made 54 solo tackles, second only to Pearson on the team. Blackwelder led the team with two interceptions, was tied for second with two tackles for loss and added a half-sack to his totals.
Marsh, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior linebacker, was consistently productive in his first full season as a starter. Marsh was 48-of-92 passing for 619 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions. He also ran 41 times for 79 yards. Marsh finished second in the Northwestern Conference in passing, averaging 103.2 per game.
A year after going 1-9, head coach Darrell Brewer’s Titans went 3-3 in their final season as part of the NWC, with all six games inside the conference, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the schedule. McDowell returns a solid nucleus of players, including Marsh, Blackwelder and Day, as it heads back to the former Mountain Athletic Conference with the Buncombe County 3A and 4A schools next year.
Alexander Central led the way in all-conference players, putting 14 on the squad. League champion Watauga and South Caldwell had 10 each.
St. Stephens running back Zak McLaughlin was named Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league in rushing (134-779-7TDs) and finishing third in receiving (19-352-4TDs).
Watauga junior linebacker Orlando Leon was named Defensive Player of the Year. Leon made 35 tackles, 10.5 for loss, and had three sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and three caused fumbles.
Alexander Central’s Josh Abernathy was named Special Teams Player of the Year after averaging 31.6 yards on seven punts.
The Player of the Year award was shared by Alexander Central’s Ryheim Craig and South Caldwell’s Avery Raynor.
Craig, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior running back and defensive lineman, made a huge impact on both sides of the ball. Craig had 69 tackles, 11.5 for loss, and three quarterback sacks on defense. Offensively, he ran for 493 yards and six scores on 63 carries, an average of 7.8 yards per attempt.
Raynor, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior quarterback, led the league in passing yards per game. He was 48-of-78 passing for 562 yards and five touchdowns with no picks. He also ran for 506 yards and nine scores on 96 carries. On defense, Raynor made 30 tackles, five for loss, and had two sacks.