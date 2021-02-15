Final buzzer: Titans cancel remainder of basketball season after wave of COVID-19 positives

Absolutely nothing has been normal about the 2021 high school basketball season in North Carolina, and for the McDowell Titans, that includes the ending.

McDowell canceled the remainder of the season Monday for both the varsity and jayvee boys’ teams after an outbreak of COVID-19 sidelined numerous varsity players, Titans head coach Brian Franklin confirmed.

The COVID-19 pandemic had already forced teams to delay the start of the season until January and adopt a shortened schedule. The Titans had played nine of the 12 games on their schedule, going 6-3. McDowell currently holds sole possession of second place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings behind Hickory (7-1). The Titans are a game up on South Caldwell for the league’s only State 4A Playoff berth. It would have been their 34th playoff appearance in the last 36 years. The playoffs are set to begin Feb. 23.

The Titans’ last game was a 71-68 win on the road at archrival Freedom on Saturday, Feb. 6. The following day, a McDowell player reported a positive test. Three more positives came later in the week, and the team went into quarantine. At the time, that meant ceasing basketball activities for 10 days. But last week, McDowell County lengthened the restrictions for sports teams to 14 days, Athletics Director Joe Cash confirmed.