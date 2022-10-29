Fighting to the end: Titans fall to conference champs in football finale

The football season ended for the McDowell Titans Friday night, but like the matinee idols of yesteryear, they went out with their boots on.

McDowell (5-5 overall, 2-4 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) battled valiantly against the conference champion A.C. Reynolds Rockets (9-1, 6-0) before succumbing 42-7 at Titan Stadium.

The Rockets, who outscored their five league foes by a combined 250-27 this season, field one of their best defensive units in recent memory and appear poised to make a deep run in the State 4A Playoffs despite being one of the smallest schools in the classification.

But the Titans, despite being short a pair of key starters and falling behind 35-0 before the break, never quit fighting.

“The kids played their butts off, and that’s all you can ask for,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “As shorthanded as we are, and they (Reynolds) are a pretty dang good football team. I told them I was proud of them. The only thing I asked of them was to walk off this football field with no regrets, and I think they did that.

“Sometimes, you just get beat by a better football team. The effort they gave was great, but they (Reynolds) sometimes just outran or out-maneuvered us, but they didn’t out-fight us. Our kids played as hard as they could play.”

The Titans were without the services of all-conference senior tight end Jeremiah Ellis, who had been cleared to play after a weak spell at halftime of last week’s game at Erwin, only to come down with what appeared to be the flu Friday morning. Sophomore linebacker/wing back Hayden Haynes also had the flu and did not play.

Senior quarterback Ricky Carr did all he could to make up for the absences. Carr went 7-of-18 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. One of his aerials was a perfectly thrown deep ball to Jackson Marsh (2 receptions, 78 yards, TD) who hauled it in on the home sideline and sprinted 63 yards for McDowell’s only touchdown with 3:01 to play.

But the Titans couldn’t do much on the ground, thanks in large part to Rockets nose guard Russell Barnett, who essentially shut down ‘A’-gap all night. McDowell had just 61 rushing yards on 30 carries. Leading rusher Josh Ellis had just 15 yards on eight carries, wrapping up the fourth-best season in school history and the best ever by a sophomore with 1,427 yards on 195 attempts. Senior Blake Boswell led the Titans with 26 yards on 14 carries.

Dawson Bartlett, moved to tight end from offensive line in place of Jeremiah Ellis, caught a pass for 30 yards. Hunter Pittman, Majesty Summey, Josh Ellis and Matthew Spivey had a reception apiece.

“We struggled, but A.C. is a good football program,” said Carr. “They’re a tough team, and that’s why they won the conference this year. They beat Asheville, beat everybody else in the conference. They worked hard in the weight room, and it showed.”

Reynolds got a solid game from quarterback Hayden Craig, who was 6-of-9 passing for 102 yards and a score. Sophomore running back Max Guest ran for 69 yards and a pair of TDs on eight carries. Receiver JoJo Ikeme caught three passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Reynolds rolled up 301 yards of offense, while the Titans put up a respectable 196 yards – 163 more than second-place Asheville managed in its game against the Rockets.

McDowell gave the Reynolds a short field repeatedly early on, and the Rockets took advantage. After the Titans turned it over on downs at midfield on the game’s opening drive, Reynolds went 49 yards in three plays. Craig took an option keeper 25 yards to the house for a 7-0 lead with 8:08 left in the quarter.

On the ensuing possession, Covali Montgomery stepped in front of a Carr pass and returned it 46 yards to the McDowell 12. After a delay of game penalty, Guest darted in from the 17 for a 14-0 advantage after one quarter.

Montgomery picked off another Carr pass early in the second period and brought it back 41 yards to the Titans’ 9. Guest’s 2-yard run made it 21-0 with 8:41 to go before halftime.

Reynolds added two more touchdowns before the break. Craig flipped the ball to Ikeme on a jet-sweep pass for a 12-yard score. Linebacker Asher Cunningham came in as part of a jumbo package that included Barnett, and scored on a direct snap from the 1 to make it 35-0 with 57 seconds to go in the half.

Wesley Rumbough’s 4-yard touchdown run with 7:04 to go capped the Rockets scoring.

Carr found a wide-open Marsh on the ensuing possession for the Titans’ only score.

Afterward, the Titans’ seniors lingered for a long time on the field, reluctant to leave it behind.

“It’s been a great experience,” said Carr. “I love all the coaches and all the guys I’ve played with, especially since I’ve been playing with them since I was 5 years old, playing with them in youth league and through middle school, and even playing against them in middle school. All the coaches have put in hard work, and we worked hard in the weight room over the summer. We had a few injuries that hurt us.”

The seniors on this year’s club leave with a remarkable accomplishment under their belts. This was the third straight season the Titans have finished at .500 or better, a feat that had eluded the program since the teams from 1992 to 1996 put up five such seasons in a row.

Yardstick A.C. Reynolds;McDowell First downs;16;9 Rushes-yds.;28-199;30-61 Passing;6-9-0-1;7-18-2-1 Passing yds.;102;135 Total yds.;301;196 Return yds.;121;87 Fumbles/lost;1/0;0/0 Penalties-yds.;4-30;4-25 Punts-avg.;1-21;3-13 Reynolds;14;21;00;07;– 42 McDowell;00;00;00;07;– 07 Individual stats: Rushing: ACR (Max Guest 8-69-2TDs, Hayden Craig 2-29-TD, Asher Cunningham 1-1-TD, Covali Montgomery 5-40, Kaylen Hemphill 11-56, Wesley Rumbough 1-4-TD) McDowell (Josh Ellis 8-15, Blake Boswell 14-26, Hunter Pittman 4-12, Dawson Bartlett 1-0, Ricky Carr 3-8) Passing: ACR (Craig 6-9-0-1-102 yds.) McDowell (Carr 7-18-2-1-135 yds.) Receiving: ACR (JoJo Ikeme 3-85-TD, Christian Lewis 1-5, Ty Davis 1-0, Rumbough 1-12) McDowell (Jackson Marsh 2-78-TD, Bartlett 1-30, Matthew Spivey 1-1, Josh Ellis 1-1, Pittman 1-13, Majesty Summey 1-12) Scoring summary First quarter ACR – Craig 25 run, Jarod Glenn kick (8:08) ACR – Guest 17 run, Glenn kick (3:33) Second quarter ACR – Guest 2 run, Glenn kick (8:41) ACR – Ikeme 12 pass from Craig, Glenn kick (4:47) ACR – Cunningham 1 run, Glenn kick (:57) Fourth quarter ACR – Rumbough 4 run, Glenn kick (7:04) M – Marsh 63 pass from Carr, Gunner Dietrich kick (3:01)

Mountain 3A/4A Conference Mountain 3A/4A Conference football 2022 Conf. Overall A.C. Reynolds (4A) 6-0 9-1 Asheville (4A) 5-1 8-2 T.C. Roberson (4A) 4-2 6-4 Erwin (3A) 3-3 5-5 McDowell (4A) 2-4 5-5 Enka (3A) 1-5 3-6 North Buncombe (3A) 0-6 0-10 Friday, Oct. 28 A.C. Reynolds 42, McDowell 7 Asheville 34, Enka 0 Erwin 62, North Buncombe 21 Franklin 28, T.C. Roberson 7 End regular season